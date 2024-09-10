Jeff Wilson Jr. & Jaylen Wright's Fantasy Value Climbing With De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert Injury Updates
For the second straight day, both De'Von Achane (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (chest) did not practice. That's not great news for the Miami Dolphins or fantasy football managers who have either one on their roster in Week 2.
This isn't entirely unsurprising for those paying attention in Week 1, however. There were questions about whether Mostert and Achane sustained injuries in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after they failed to get much going on the ground.
Achane ran the ball just 10 times for 24 yards, averaging a mere 2.4 yards per carry. Mostert was even worse, managing 9 yards on 6 attempts for 1.5 yards per carry. Achane salvaged his fantasy day by scoring a touchdown and securing all 7 of his targets for 76 yards. Those who played Mostert were not so fortunate. Perhaps the Jaguars' defense is just that good, but more likely, both players were compromised in this contest.
Further evidence that both players were not at full strength is that Jeff Wilson Jr. took five carries later in the game. The veteran was the most efficient runner of the three, posting 26 yards on five carries for an average of more than five yards per carry.
Perhaps we will also finally see Jaylen Wright's debut in Week 2, should Achane or Mostert (or both) not be able to go. Wright was a healthy inactive in Week 1, but fantasy managers would love to see him get his chance after an impressive preseason.
The fourth-round pick for the Dolphins has the attribute Mike McDaniels loves most: speed. He's a perfect fit for this system and likely just one injury away from opportunity. In his first preseason game, Wright ran for 55 yards and a touchdown on ten carries.
Bear in mind that the Bills are not an easy matchup. In Week 1, they allowed just 63 yards to opposing runners.