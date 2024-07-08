On The Mend: JK Dobbins Injury Update and Fantasy Outlook
In his own words, JK Dobbins is "back to 100%" and, according to a letter from his doctor, looks "outstanding." Dobbins was present at mini camp for the Chargers in June.
Undoubtedly, Dobbins is determined to change the narrative of being injury-prone. Despite tearing his ACL/LCL in August 2021 and missing the entire season, he persevered and eased back into the game in 2022. Just when he was ready to take over the backfield for the Ravens in 2023, he faced another setback, tearing his Achilles in the season-opener.
Now with the Chargers, Dobbins is reunited with his offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, who oversaw much of his success. During his rookie season with Roman in Baltimore, Dobbins played 15 games, averaging an impressive 6.0 yards per attempt. That led all running backs who played in at least ten games. Dobbins looked poised to be among the elite at the position before the unfortunate ALC/LCL injury that resulted in reconstruction.
When Dobbins returned in 2022, still under Roman's watch, he averaged 5.7 yards per attempt and had 93 or more rushing yards in three of his last four starts.
Dobbins will be one year removed from his tear in Week 1 of the 2024 season, and though he is cleared for football activity, he should not be expected to lead this backfield in Week 1. The Chargers also brought in Dobbins' former teammate Gus Edwards, and they drafted RB Kimani Vidal in the sixth round of this year's NFL draft (interesting fact: Vidal's great uncle is the late Hank Aaron). Isaiah Spiller also remains in the mix for Los Angeles.
The Chargers' offensive line has the possibility of being a top unit as rookie RT Joe Alt joins LT Rashawn Slater. New head coach Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman share the philosophy of building through the offensive line and ground game. This could bode well for whoever earns the starting role in Los Angeles, and even in a committee, these runners should have fantasy value.
It's important to remember that recovering from an Achilles tear is a slow process as the player regains power and explosion. Dobbins is no exception, and his journey toward full recovery could be uneven. Additionally, it's worth noting that Dobbins carries only a 50K dead cap hit if the team decides he's not worth a roster spot.
Dobbins's current average draft position (ADP) is 149, and he's the RB50. Gus Edwards is currently being drafted as the RB1 at pick 106. Kimani Vidal is pick 169. Round 13 is a tad early to gamble on Dobbins to start the season, but I am willing to take a shot if he falls any further. The downside is that he never plays a snap for the Chargers, but the upside is that he becomes the RB1. Gauge your risk accordingly.