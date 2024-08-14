Jordan Addison Injury Update Creates Major Concern Around Fantasy Outlook in 2024
The luck keeps getting worse for the Minnesota Vikings as sophomore wideout Jordan Addison was carted off the field today with an apparent leg injury after leaping for a contested pass.
This news comes just hours after it was announced that rookie QB JJ McCarthy underwent surgery Wednesday for a torn meniscus that will cause him to miss the entire season.
Sam Darnold will move into the starting passing role for Minnesota.
We have a little info on Jordan Addison's injury so far, but it's safe to say we should be concerned about the pass-catching group in Minnesota.
Addison is expected to build on a promising rookie season. Addison scored seven touchdowns in his first eight weeks of the 2023 season and logged 70 receptions for 911 yards and ten total touchdowns at the end of his rookie campaign.
Hopefully the cart is just the Vikings exercising an abundance of caution, but if Addison misses any or all of this season, it will be a big blow to Minnesota's offense.
Justin Jefferson will remain elite even with Darnold at quarterback. Jefferson averaged 18.6 fantasy points per game in five games last year with a combination of Joshua Dobbs, Nick Mullens, and Jaren Hall at quarterback. Jefferson's target share could rival CeeDee Lamb's for the Cowboys as the pass-catching options in Minnesota dwindle.
TJ Hockenson could be out as long as November as he recovers from his late-season knee injury. It's important to note that Hockenson's MCL had healed before he underwent ACL surgery in January of this year. The typical recovery time for an ACL repair is 8-10 months. While Hockenson will be under the care of top medical and physio staff, when he does return, fantasy managers should anticipate a gradual reintegration into the game.
That leaves the likes of Jalen Nailor, Trent Sherfield, Sr., and Johnny Mundt to soak up the rest of the targets. So, yes, it's fair to say we should be concerned, and no, none of them are fantasy sleepers.
Running back Aaron Jones should get a bump, however. He is a strong pass-catcher who will likely get some extra dump-offs from Darnold.
There were already questions about Jordan Addison this season in light of his recent DUI arrest. It is the second time Addison has had a brush with the law, and his hearing is set for October 7th in California. Depending on the case's outcome, Addison could see something in the range of a 2-4 game suspension, or he could see no suspension at all.
This could be a buy window for Jordan Addison in dynasty. In redraft, we will need more news. Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated Fantasy for further updates.