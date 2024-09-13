Kenneth Walker Injury Update Has Potential for Major Impact on Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Outlook in Week 2
Seattle Seahawks starting running back Kenneth Walker III missed his second straight practice on Thursday because of an oblique injury he suffered in Week 1. There's no clear indication of whether he will miss Seattle's game against the Patriots this Sunday or if he will be limited, though Friday's final injury report should provide some clarity.
If Walker can't play, backup RB Zach Charbonnet benefits most in fantasy football and is a must-start in Week 2. Sports Illustrated fantasy insider Michael Fabiano ranked Walker as the 15th-best RB in his Week 2 PPR rankings, and I would slot Charbonnet only slightly lower than that if Walker is out.
The Seahawks had a strong rushing performance against the Broncos in Week 1 and Charbonnet had a receiving TD. Last year as a rookie, Charbonnet proved to be a capable two-way threat, racking up 462 rushing yards and a TD and 33 catches for 209 yards.
Most notably, he averaged 4.3 yards per rush last season. That came on only 108 carries, but it's a positive indicator of his potential.
In a one-week sample size, the New England Patriots were middle-of-the-road in terms of rush defense, giving up 4.4 yards per rush against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the game script forced the Bengals to abandon the run early and they finished with only 16 attempts in the game, lowest in the NFL.
The Seahawks, meanwhile, ran it 33 times against the Broncos with Walker getting 20 of those carries and turning them into 103 yards and a TD. Clearly, they want to establish the run, and Charbonnet will be their top guy.
Walker was forced to leave the Seahawks' Week 1 game with the oblique injury. If he's a limited participant in practice Friday, that's a sign he will play Sunday. If he misses his third straight practice, that indicates he could miss the game. Either way, oblique injuries can get worse or be reaggravated, so Walker will probably cede some touches to Charbonnet either way this week.
It seems likely Walker's status will be a game-time decision. With a 1 PM ET kickoff, we'll know definitively at 11:30 AM ET if he's in or out.
If he's out, start Charbonnet if you have him. If he plays, start Walker, but lower your expectations.