Nico Collins Injury Update: Fantasy Outlook and Replacements
Nico Collins has been deemed week-to-week with a hamstring injury, putting his status in question for this week’s matchup with the New England Patriots.
Collins has been the top receiver in the NFL, amassing 567 receiving yards and averaging more than 113 per game. Only Ja’Marr Chase has more fantasy PPR points at the position, and that likely would not be the case if Collins had not left the game in the second quarter Sunday. Fantasy managers who drafted Collins in the second or third round have been handsomely rewarded.
Collins has commended a whopping 42.6% of Houston's air yards (13th in NFL), a 23.2% target share (28th) , and he has accounted for 38.4% of the team's total receiving yards (4th).
Who Will Step in For Nico Collins?
Collins’ production isn’t easy to replace, but Xavier Hutchinson appears to be the next man up for the Texans. Hutchinson took over Collins’ role in the 11-personnel and is likely the replacement for Collins as the X receiver, as Robert Woods covered more of Diggs’ and Dell’s routes in the preseason.
Tank Dell moves into the flex conversation this week vs. the Patriots, as he should pick up more routes. Dell’s 75% route percentage rate suggests there are positive things still to come. We saw Dell and Stroud’s chemistry last season, and we may get another glimpse this weekend vs. a Patriots team that has allowed the eighth-most yards to receivers this season.
Stefon Diggs is a locked and loaded starter on Sunday.
Dalton Schultz saw a season-high six targets Sunday without Nico Collins, and he caught four of them for 38 yards, including one 18-yard grab that moved the chains in the final minutes of the Texans’ dramatic win. He becomes streamable at a thin tight end position vs. a Patriots defense that has allowed the sixth-most receiving yards to tight ends this season.
Nico Collins Fantasy Replacements
It is best to look outside of the Texans for a waiver replacement for Collins this week.
Josh Downs has caught 17 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks, and his average of 19.2 PPR points across the past two weeks ranks 13th in the position. Both Richardson and Flacco have connected with the slot receiver.
Jalen Tolbert had a breakout game on Sunday night vs. the Steelers, catching seven of his ten targets for 87 yards and a touchdown. With Brandin Cooks on the IR, look for Tolbert to continue to pick up the outside routes in an offense that desperately needs a second receiving threat to help CeeDee Lamb.