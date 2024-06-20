On the Mend: T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Outlook and Injury Update
T.J. Hockenson finished as the TE4 last season in PPR leagues despite missing his final two games of the season after tearing his ACL and MCL in Week 16. On a per-game basis, he finished as the TE3. No tight end saw more targets per game (8.5), and his 64 receiving yards per game were second only to Travis Kelce. Hockenson was the overall TE2 in the 2022 season despite playing for two different teams that year.
T.J. Hockenson Injury Update
It's important to note that Hockenson's MCL had healed before he underwent ACL surgery in January of this year. The typical recovery time for an ACL repair is 8-10 months, and while Hockenson will be under the care of top medical and physio staff, it's unlikely he will be ready to start the season. When he does return, fantasy managers should anticipate a gradual reintegration into the game.
T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Outlook
Hockenson's injury is only one of a few reasons to be cautious when drafting the veteran tight end. Most notably, he won't benefit from Kirk Cousins throwing him the ball this season. Instead, either Sam Darnold or rookie JJ McCarthy will be the passer.
That's likely a downgrade from Hock's former QBs (Cousins, Goff, Stafford). It's hard to see either QB option for Minnesota being able to support a top-tier WR like Justin Jefferson, plus talented WR2 Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.
That being said, Hockenson has been a difference-maker when he is on the field and he could be a difference-maker for your fantasy team at the right cost. He is coming off the board as the TE13, and if you are willing to stream a TE for as long as the first half of the season (this can often be done successfully), he could be worth an add- especially if you can slot him into an IR spot. I would not take a top-12 TE and Hockenson. I'd rather use that draft capital somewhere else.