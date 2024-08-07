Running Back Sleepers Who Will Outperform Their Draft Position in 2024 Fantasy Football
Are you considering waiting on a running back this year? I've got good news for you. In early drafts, runners are going later and later, with wide receivers and tight ends getting more attention this year. If you don't get a stud runner like Christian McCaffrey or Breece Hall in the first round, consider these players who could be available in the sixth round or later.
Nick Chubb/Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns
Yep. That's not a typo. Nick Chubb is coming off the board as the 28th running back. I get it, too. There's much to be concerned about for the runner coming off an ACL and MCL repair. However, the beautiful thing is that you can grab Jerome Ford two rounds later to ensure you have all of this Browns backfield. Chubb finished 2022 with a career-high 1,525 rushing yards (third in the NFL), and he has exceeded 1,000 rushing yards in four of his five healthy NFL seasons - the outlier being his rookie season when he ran for 996. Even if he doesn't start the season, this value looks tasty.
Zack Moss, Cincinnati Bengals
It's criminal that a starting RB like Moss is going this late in drafts. Even with Chase Brown in the wings, Moss should be in the driver's seat and have enough opportunity to deliver a solid floor for fantasy managers in a high-powered Cincinnati offense. Mixon's absence leaves 250+ attempts up for grabs, and between Mixon and Boyd, there are another 160 targets available, too. We saw Moss fill in admirably for Jonathan Taylor in the early part of last season, averaging 98.5 yards per game in the seven contests when he played more than 50% of the snaps. He also finished Top-8 at the position in four of his first five games played last season. Moss should be the early down back for the Bengals, even if Chase Brown takes more of the passing game work. As the 30th running back off the board, Moss represents good value.
Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
In 2023, Jaylen Warren averaged 5.3 yards per attempt (third among RBs with 100+ attempts) while breaking 27 tackles (fourth). Najee Harris averaged just 4.1 yards per attempt while breaking 30 (second). They tied for tenth in the NFL with 24 plays of 10+ yards. Harris operated more in short yardage situations, with his longest touchdown run being 10 yards, while one of Warren's four scores was a 74-yard touchdown run.
Warren's 74 targets and 61 catches ranked fifth among running backs. Yes, he will still share the backfield with Harris, but there is a lot to like about Warren, the 32nd running back coming off the board. He's an elusive runner and a good pass-catcher. The Steelers also have one of the easiest projected strength of schedules for runners.
Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders
It's hard for me to believe that Ekeler has wholly lost his skills despite his down year in Los Angeles last season. He suffered a high-ankle sprain that limited his abilities, and he played some of the season without Justin Herbert. Now, he joins a new Kliff Kingsbury offense in Washington with Rookie Jayden Daniels as the quarterback. With Ekeler's pass-catching abilities, it seems there will be plenty of check-downs and opportunities in the passing game that can add up in PPR league. Maybe he won't be the goal-line threat he used to be, but at this ADP, you can afford to grab Brian Robinson, Jr, too.
Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers' offensive line could be a top unit, and new head coach Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman share the philosophy of building through the offensive line and ground game. Edwards had 13 rushing touchdowns for the Ravens last season, and he could have similar goal-line work for Los Angeles this year. The rest of the running back room includes Round 6 draft pick, rookie Kimani Vidal, JK Dobbins recovering from an Achilles tear, and Isaiah Spiller. Like above with Chubb, you can afford to take a shot on another runner a few rounds later in what should be a run-heavy offense. Edwards is the 37th runner off the board.