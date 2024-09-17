Streaming Quarterbacks to Target in Fantasy Football Week 3 (Derek Carr Tops List)
If you're a fantasy football manager who lost Tua Tagavailoa or Jordan Love to injury already - or maybe you just don't trust Patrick Mahomes anymore - you may be looking to stream a quarterback.
Here are three veterans who have 20+ point upside and are widely available on the Waiver Wire.
Consider also using these players for your DFS tournaments. Pair them with their top receivers and build a winning stack!
Streaming Quarterback Waiver Wire Pick Ups
Derek Carr, Saints
It's time to trust Derek Carr.
It turns out that it wasn't just Carolina that made Derek Carr look good, it was Klint Kubiak's offense.
The Saints torched the Dallas defense on Sunday in Arlington. Alvin Kamara was front and center scoring 4 TDs, while Derek Carr passed for 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Through the season's first two games, Carr's 142.4 passer rating leads the NFL by a wide margin, and his 76.9% completion rate ranks third. This week, he gets a juicy matchup vs. the Eagles, who have already allowed 501 passing yards and 4 passing touchdowns this year.
Sam Darnold, Panthers
Sam Darnold has finally landed in a good situation and Kevin O'Connell's system is working well for the veteran passer in Minnesota.
Darnold led the Vikings to an upset win over the 49ers in Week 2 to get his team off to a 2-0 start. He tossed a pair of touchdowns against what was supposed to be a tough 49ers defense. He also added another 32 rushing yards on five attempts ( side note: we cashed that Darnold TD prop for +145).
Not only does Darnold have arguably the top wideout in the NFL as his primary weapon, Justin Jefferson, but his mobility is underestimated. Through the first two games of the season, Darnold has the highest completion rate of his career ( 72%), his passer rating ranks seventh in the NFL (111.7), and his 4 passing touchdowns are tied for the second-most with Kyler Murray.
This week's matchup with Houston should be good for Darnold. We saw Houston give up big passing plays and 56 rushing yards to Anthony Richardson in Week 1. The Vikings are home dogs, and if they get behind, we'll see Darnold pull out all the stops.
Gardner Minshew, Raiders
Minshew hasn't been spectacular this season, but he's certainly capable of putting up solid numbers vs. a Carolina defense that has already allowed 5 passing touchdowns this season, including a pair to Justin Herbert and Quention Johnston in a run-first Chargers offense.
Minshew passed for 276 yards and a touchdown in Week 2, leading the Raiders to an upset win vs. a much tougher Ravens defense. Between Davante Adams and Brock Bowers, Minshew should deliver for fantasy managers this weekend.