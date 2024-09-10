Top Fantasy Football Streaming Defenses for Week 2
If you didn’t grab the Dallas Cowboys or Baltimore Ravens defense early in your fantasy football draft, you’re probably in the business of streaming defenses (or the "D/ST" position) this season. This article is for you!
The Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys finished as the top three defenses in Week 1, but we aren’t expecting repeat performances from two of those three.
Instead, target these defenses that could still be available on your waiver wire.
1. Los Angeles Chargers (@ Carolina)
The Los Angeles Chargers finished fourth among defenses in fantasy scoring in Week 1, posting four sacks, an interception, and 2 fumble recoveries against rookie Bo Nix, holding the Denver Broncos to 20 points.
The Chargers will face the Carolina Panthers this week in what is expected to be another low-scoring game. DraftKings' over/under is currently set at just 39 total points. Bryce Young took the second-most sacks in the NFL last season (62), and the New Orleans Saints sacked him four times in Week 1 while picking him off twice. The Saints finished fifth in defensive fantasy scoring in Week 1, and the Chargers should continue to dominate in this new Jim Harbaugh era.
2. Seattle Seahawks (@ NE)
The Seattle Seahawks will face off with a New England Patriots offense that scored just 16 points last weekend against the Cincinnati The Pats' implied total at DraftKings is just 17.25 in Week 2.
Mike MacDonald’s defense should be successful with the blitz against a New England offensive line that earned a 33.3 PFF pass-blocking grade against the blitz in Week 1— the second-lowest grade in the league.
New England quarterback Jacoby Brissett averaged just 5.0 yards per passing attempt while completing just 62.5% of passes in Week 1, and the Seahawks allowed just 3.29 yards per attempt to Bo Nix last weekend. Seattle also snagged two interceptions and forced two fumbles against Denver, which bodes well for this weekend's matchup.
3. Indianapolis Colts (@ GB)
We are going to pick on Malik Willis, who has limited NFL experience and will be making his first start for the Green Bay Packers. The game total is set at just 41, with the Colts favored by -3.5, implying the Packers will be held to under 19 points.
Willis has a career average of just 5.2 passing yards per attempt and a 52.2% completion rate in his limited NFL starts.
The Colts and DeForest Buckner should be able to get pressure on Willis with some holes on the offensive line. The Colts sacked CJ Stroud four times in Week 1, and Willis should be in for a long day.