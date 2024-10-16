Top Fantasy Football Streaming Defenses for Week 7
If you’re streaming fantasy football defenses (and who isn’t?), here are three that should put up a solid floor in Week 7.
Saints DST (65% available)
The Saints and Broncos square off in Prime Time Thursday Night and the game total is set at just 37 at DraftKings. Though they have allowed plenty of passing yards, they have only allowed opponents to score 38% of the time in the red zone - that’s second only to the Denver Broncos. They are averaging two takeaways per game (4th), while the Broncos are averaging 1.5 giveaways per game (23rd). They are the DST9 for the season and in a good spot Thursday night.
Cincinnati Bengals (86% available)
No, the Bengals haven’t been good this season, but the matchup is great this week vs. a Cleveland team that is averaging just 15.8 points per game this season and just traded away top WR Amari Cooper. Watson’s 5.2 yards per pass attempt rank 32nd in the league, and his 31 sacks are also league-worst. The game total for this one is set at 43 at DraftKings with the Bengals favored by -5.5. That bodes well for the Cincinnati defense to keep the Cleveland offense in check.
Los Angeles Rams (98% available)
The Rams face off with a Raiders team that just traded Davante Adams to the Jets and will likely be rolling out Aiden O’Connell as the starter again. Vegas has averaged just 18.2 points per game this year, and their quarterbacks have combined for just 6 passing touchdowns to 7 interceptions.
