Top Streaming Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football Week 4 (Is Andy Dalton Worth a Flier?)
The 2024 fantasy football season is already off to an exciting start. Jayden Daniels, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield are all top-10 quarterbacks -- none of whom were drafted with the first 12 picks of most drafts.
Patrick Mahomes is QB14, CJ Stroud is QB15, and Anthony Richardson is QB19 -- all of whom were taken in the Top 10 rounds, and often in the Top 5, of drafts.
It’s a long season, and there’s plenty of time for the cream to rise to the top, but streaming quarterbacks can be a solid strategy to win your fantasy football leagues (and DFS tournament lineups).
Here are three passers to consider for Week 4.
Fantasy Football Streaming QBs Week 4
Geno Smith, Seahawks
Smith is the QB12 for the season. He has the third-highest completion rate among starters this season (74.8%), and his 103 pass attempts rank seventh in the NFL.
DK Metcalf is already off to a hot start as the WR7 this season, and Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are also vertical threats.
The Seahawks get a tasty Monday Night Football matchup this week with a Detroit Lions team that has allowed an average of 20.9 fantasy points per game to opposing passers. Look for Seattle to continue to utilize their strong run game (Zach Charbonnet, Kenneth Walker) to successfully open up the passing game for Smith, who is 3-0 to open the season under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.
QB Justin Fields, Steelers
Fields logged 19 fantasy points for those who played him in Week 3, passing for 245 yards and a touchdown and also adding another touchdown with his legs. Fields is an excellent QB2 in superflex leagues as long as he keeps the starting role with the Steelers because of his mobility.
After a 3-0 start to the season, Pittsburgh should continue to roll with Fields.
This week, his matchup is with the Colts, who have allowed the 10th-most passing yards and 5 passing touchdowns this season. They also allowed 41 rushing yards and a 126.8 passer rating to Malik Willis in Week 2.
QB Andy Dalton, Panthers
This is a bold call, but - revenge game narrative!
Dalton took over the starting job for the Panthers in Week 3 and dominated in a win. He passed for 319 yards and 3 touchdowns vs. the Raiders with a 70.9% completion rate.
Diontae Johnson's managers rejoiced as he suddenly became fantasy-relevant again. RB Chubba Hubbard also put up a massive day for fantasy teams as Dalton opened up this offense.
We saw what Dave Canales did with veteran passer Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay last season and this could be a second coming for Dalton. He was drafted by the Bengals and got replaced when they picked Joe Burrow. Now Dalton gets the start against them, providing plenty of motivation.
Dalton finished as the QB8 in Week 3 and the Bengals just allowed 28 points to Jayden Daniels, including 254 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.