Week 1 Waiver Wire Players to Target Immediately Following Your Fantasy Football Draft
Can you feel it? It's just around the corner- Fantasy Football Season!
That means it's also time for our first waiver wire run of the 2024 season. If you drafted your team in July, you probably already have a few moves to make. Even if you drafted your team last week, there are some adds to consider (Samaje Perine?). And, of course, if you have an IR spot, don't forget to move players such as Nick Chubb into that spot so you can pick up one of the players on our ist today.
This will be a quick-hitting article today, and as the season progresses and we get more data, we'll do some deeper dives. Let's grab some players.
(Availability listed is in ESPN leagues as of Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2024)
1. Samaje Perine, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (96% Available)
Perine becomes a priority add this week now that we know Clyde Edwards Helaire will open the season on the PUP list. The Chiefs have signed their Jerick McKinnon replacement, with the potential to have a much bigger role should Pacheco miss any time. Perine finished 2023 with career highs for targets, catches, and receiving yards while working in a committee with Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin in Denver. He should have an immediate role in spelling Pacheco on passing downs. However, the Chiefs play on Thursday this week, so Perine is just a depth piece while we watch how it plays out.
2. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams (84%)
If you're streaming quarterbacks or in a Super Flex league, Stafford is a start this week vs. a Rams defense that allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks last season. Add to that the fact that he gets Cooper Kupp back, and we should see fireworks at Ford Field, where the game total is the highest of the week- all the way up at 51.
3. Jordan Mason, RB, San Francisco 49ers (81%)
Mason is the handcuff for Christian McCaffrey. Don't overthink this. If you have CMC, be sure you have Mason. If you don't have CMC and have the room, grab him to block the CMC owner.
4. Khalil Shakir, WR, Buffalo Bills (52%)
Shakir is the only veteran wideout returning to the Bills' offense with nearly 200 extra targets up for grabs. Shakir was a big playmaker in the last three games of 2023, catching 16 of his 17 targets for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Buffalo hosts Arizona this week with one of the highest game totals at DraftKings (48).
5. Michael Wilson, WR, Arizona Cardinals (83%)
Marvin Harrison, Jr. is expected to be the WR1 in Arizona, and we all expect Trey McBride to be heavily targeted, but if Wilson is the WR2 for Kyler Murray, that could still pay off as a weekly flex play. After starting the season without Murray at QB and then missing four games with a shoulder injury, the third-round pick looked strong in the two games in which he and Kyler Murray were both healthy. Wilson caught ten of his 12 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown in those two contests. Wilson averaged 14.9 receiving yards per reception in 2023.
6. Jaylen Wright, RB, Miami Dolphins (76%)
Head Coach Mike McDaniel has said he plans to use the entire committee in Miami and will lean on whoever is hot that game. It will be hard to surpass Mostert and Achane, but Wright could find himself with more than a few opportunities to flash this season. The fourth-round pick for the Dolphins has the attribute Mike McDaniels loves most: speed. He's a perfect fit for this system and likely just one injury away from opportunity. In his first preseason game, Wright ran for 55 yards and a touchdown on ten carries.
7. Greg Dortch, WR, Arizona Cardinals (99%)
Dortch, the "human torch," has been turning heads in the preseason, and with Zay Jones sidelined for at least the first five games of the season, Dortch should be the full-time slot receiver to start the year. Dortch has always been effective when deployed. When the Cardinals chose to play him across the last two seasons, he saw seven or more targets in eight games and had double-digit targets four times. Head coach Jonathan Gannon has expressed optimism about Dortch this season saying, "He's going to have a big year, guys" to Darren Urban on the Cardinal's official team site. If you're high on Kyler Murray this season (I am), Dortch is an excellent addition to deep leagues.
8. Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (84%)
I'm just going to come out and say it: I'm not a big fan of Richard White. In 2023, Rachaad White averaged 16 rushing attempts per game (6th); however, the Tampa Bay run game ranked last in yards per game (88.8) last season, and White was not efficient as a runner, averaging just 3.64 yards per attempt. Perhaps that is why the Bucs drafted Bucky Irving, a speedy, undersized runner out of Oregon. Where White did succeed, however, was in the receiving game. White was targeted 70 times last season, and his 549 receiving yards ranked third among running backs. The Bucs have a new offensive coordinator in Liam Coen, who will want to increase the efficiency of the run game. Why would the Bucs not use both runners to maximize results?
WR Joshua Palmer
9. Taysom Hill, TE/QB, New Orleans Saints (52%)
With Kendre Miller opening the season on the PUP list, Hill could be the RB2 for New Orleans, yet you can play him at TE. Of course, he could also throw a few passing touchdowns, too. Hill remains a cheat code at the position with the potential for huge weeks if you're streaming the position.
Others to consider: RB Jaleel McLaughlin, RB Tyrone Tracy, WR Ja'Lynn Polk, WR Brandin Cooks, TE Ben Sinnnott