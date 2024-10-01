Week 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pick Ups: Xavier Legette, Justin Fields, and Kareem Hunt Headline List
Week 5 is already here!
Four teams are on bye this week. Be sure you have replacements for your Lions, Eagles, Titans and Chargers in Week 5.
Injuries have also hit hard again, with Rashee Rice being the most notable. Christian Watson could also miss some time. Keep an eye on Jonathan Taylor, who has a mild high ankle sprain.
Good replacements for injured players above are available on most waiver wires. You’ll find them listed below, sorted by position.
Also, don’t forget to take a look at who may have been dropped after the waivers run this week to accommodate injuries and bye weeks. Staying one step ahead of your opponents is always a smart strategy.
Let’s get to it.
QB
Justin Fields, Steelers, 65% available
Fields had a massive game on Sunday, finishing Sunday as the QB1 for the week with 312 passing yards and a touchdown to go along with 55 ground yards and two rushing scores vs. the Colts. Russell Wilson isn’t getting his job back. Fields is becoming more than a game manager for the Steelers, and he has massive upside with a solid rushing floor. He’s currently the QB7 for the season on a per-game basis, and he should not remain on the waiver wire.
Sam Darnold, Vikings. 73% available
Darnold’s 11 passing touchdowns lead the league, and he’s scored the same amount of fantasy points as Josh Allen this season. Let that sink in. His 118.9 passer rating is the best among starters this season. Aaron Jones sets things up well for the RPO, and Darnold’s weapons are Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jalen Nailor. Darnold’s success isn’t just a fluke.
Andy Dalton, Panthers, 90% available
Dalton has finished as a Top 10 QB in each of his starts this season, and with the Panthers expected to often be in negative game scripts, he’s worth an add.
Joe Flacco, Colts, 99% available
In deeper leagues, it’s time to add Flacco. Anthony Richardson has been underwhelming this season, and he may be injured. Even if he plays again this week, his potential for re-injury is high due to his play style. Flacco jumped in for Richardson on Sunday and tossed two touchdowns, proving he can pick up right where he left off last season. When Flacco starts, Michael Pittman. Jr. and Josh Downs also get a boost.
Others: Trevor Lawrence, Geno Smith
RB
Kareem Hunt, Chiefs, 79% available
Opportunity. That’s what this pickup is all about. The Chiefs are incredibly beat up. They are not only without Isaiah Pacheco and Hollywood Brown but also without breakout WR Rashee Rice. Hunt, just elevated from the practice squad, entered Sunday’s contest in the second quarter and took over the early down role from Carson Steele after Steele lost a fumble. Hunt looked good, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Right now, the Chiefs need veteran presence and warm bodies. Hunt should get enough opportunity to make him a flex play.
Tyler Allgeier, Falcons 54% available
Allgeier continues to be in a committee with Bijan Robinson. Both players played significantly on every drive in the second half of Sunday’s game. Robinson played 14 snaps while Allgeiers 13 played 13, but Allgeier was more effective, tallying 53 yards on seven carries while Robinson ran once for just two yards. Allgeier has a significant enough role that he can be trusted in flex spots during bye weeks while also being the handcuff for Bijan. Allgeier’s 7.4% explosive run rate is twice Robinson’s (3.6%), and his 6.33 yards per carry and 29% stuff rate are also far superior. Of course, Bijan also has twice as many attempts, but Allgeier should not be discounted.
Tank Bigbsy, Jaguars, 94% available
Bigsby broke off a 58-yard run on Sunday vs. the Texans, while Etienne managed just 50 yards on 11 carries. It was mentioned that Etienne was dealing with a shoulder injury, which could have been why Bigsby saw more opportunities. Bigsby also saw three goal-line snaps, which could be good for his fantasy value. Bigsby is, at minimum, a handcuff for Etienne, with the possibility of earning more playing time due to strong play. Bigsby is averaging 41 yards per game this year with a 19% explosive run rate and 5.29 yards after contact per attempt.
Roschon Johnson, Bears 86% available
D’Andre Swift finally had the big game everyone hoped for in what was a very fantasy-friendly matchup vs. the Rams. He likely secured his lead role for at least another week. However, Roschon Johnson scored a touchdown with seven carries. Johnson was the primary down backup this week at the expense of Khalil Herbert, while last week, he took over the passing down role from the injured Travis Homer. Johnson can be an every-down back, and he could be used in many ways moving forward. Expect him to remain involved in this running back room.
Trey Sermon, Colts, 99% available
Jonathan Taylor is dealing with a high ankle sprain, and if he doesn’t go on Sunday, Sermon is the next man up. The Colts have averaged the ninth-most rushing yards per game in this offense, which features Jonathan Taylor.
Alexander Mattison, Raiders, 70% available
It’s hard to trust what is going on in Las Vegas. “Business decisions” and mystery injuries further complicate this offense.
Maybe the Raiders will continue to stick with Zamir White as their primary early down back, but it’s hard to deny that Mattison has been more effective, both as the passing down back and the primary down backup. White has averaged just 3.2 yards per carry to Mattison’s 5.1. White has managed just a 6.1% first-down rate, while Mattison has 29.4%. White has two fumbles and no rushing touchdowns. Mattison has no fumbles and two rushing touchdowns.
Others: Braelon Allen, Tyrone Tracy, RIco Dowdle, Keaton Mitchell
WR
Xavier Legette, Panthers, 75% available
Andy Dalton has revived this Panther’s offense for fantasy purposes, and Xavier Legette has successfully stepped into the Adam Thielen role. Legette was targeted 10 times on Sunday. He caught six passes for 66 yards and scored a touchdown. He also had two rushing attempts for another ten yards on the ground. This team will be in negative game scripts, with a competent passer at the helm. The rookie first-round draft pick for the Panthers is set up for success.
Wan’Dale Robinson, Giants, 73% available
The emergence of Malik Nabers will continue to benefit Robinson, who has a 26% target share this season and has put up double-digit PPR points in three of four contests. Robinson catches the short passes from Jones while Nabers and Slayton stretch the field. Those catches will add up in PPR leagues.
Dontayvion Wicks, Packers 90% available
Wicks had a route participation rate of better than 70% this week, scoring a monster 23.8 PPR points. He last had that high route participation in Week 18 of 2023, and he tallied 24.1 PPR points. If Christian Watson’s injury turns out to be serious, Wicks is a strong addition, with Jordan Love throwing him the ball.
Tre Tucker, Raiders, 90% available
Rumor has it that Davante Adams may not be a Raider much longer. At a minimum, we know he has been dealing with a “hamstring injury.” Tre Tucker has now logged consecutive double-digit fantasy performances. In Week 3, he caught seven of nine yards for 96 yards and a touchdown, and in Week 4, he caught five passes for 41 yards and scored a rushing touchdown.
Josh Downs, Colts, 91% available
Downs had a strong performance Sunday with Flacco at the helm, and I suspect he will get more opportunities to catch the ball from the veteran passer. Downs returned from injury last week, and he has put together consecutive starts with a 40% target share. This week, the talented slot receivers turned that into 22.2 PPR points. With Flacco possibly starting again and JT dealing with an ankle injury, Downs could have another huge week as soon as Week 5, when the Colts face off with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have allowed the second-most yards to opposing wide receivers this season.
Kendrick Bourne, Patriots, 97% available
Bourne is eligible to return this week, and the Patriots could benefit from a veteran receiver. Bourne was effective in 2023 before tearing his ACL in Week 8.
Others: Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, Allen Lazard
TE
Taysom Hill, Saints, 73% available
Hill scored two rushing touchdowns in Week 4, performing as a swiss army knife again for the Saints. The tight end position has been a mess this season, and Hill has as much upside as any on the wire. Keep an eye on his injury status, as he left the game early with an abdomen issue.
Tyler Conklin, Jets, 65% available
Despite the lack of results in a tough matchup vs. Denver, Conklin has been targeted 14 times across the past two contests. In Week 3, he turned those targets into five catches for 93 yards. Remember Robert Tonyan in Green Bay? We could see that kind of upside from Conklin in NY.
Cade Otton, Bucs, 94% available
Otton has caught 13 of 15 targets for 99 yards in the past two weeks. He stays on the field more than most tight ends, and the Buccaneers like to pass the ball.