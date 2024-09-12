Why I'm Benching De'Von Achane in Fantasy Football Even if He Plays (in Standard Scoring Leagues)
De’Von Achane is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night with an ankle injury. However, there is a lot of optimism that he will go. (I know, I know. You’ve heard this before Look away, Christian McCaffrey managers).
Achane was seen practicing in limited fashion Wednesday without favoring his ankle much at all. Raheem Mostert has already been ruled out for this contest, so that would seem to leave a lot of opportunity for Achane tonight.
But I'm not going to start Achane in standard scoring leagues (PPR is another story) even if he does suit up against the Buffalo Bills.
The Miami Dolphins run game had trouble getting going in Week 1, but Achane emerged as a threat in the passing game. Though he averaged just 2.4 yards per attempt, he caught seven passes for 76 yards and scored a rushing touchdown. The versatile threat could give the Bills defense some trouble. The Bills allowed six catches for 64 yards with an 85.7% catch rate to Cardinals runners in Week 1.
In PPR leagues, I would start Achane if he is available. Those catches could add up quickly as the BIlls defense will be focused on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the outside, and pressure on Tagovailoa could also lead to some dump offs.
However, in standard leagues where you need a TD to really rack up the points if he can't get it going on the ground, I would leave him on the bench.
With the risk of re-injury high, I would expect Jeff WIlson Jr. to have a sizable share of the carries and be prioritized at the goal line. Unless the Dolphins march down the field immediately and then punch it in, the longer Achane plays, the higher his risk of injury. I wouldn’t sweat that out for a score. Wilson has been very effective at the goal line in his career. He was also the Dolphins most efficient runner in Week 1, taking five carries later in the game. The veteran posted 26 yards on five carries for an average of more than five yards per carry.
Keep your eye on the status of rookie Jaylen Wright in this game, too. Wright was a healthy inactive in Week 1, but fantasy managers would love to see him get his chance after an impressive preseason.
The fourth-round pick for the Dolphins has the attribute Mike McDaniels loves most: speed. He’s a perfect fit for this system, and likely just one injury away from opportunity. In his first preseason game, Wright ran for 55 yards and a touchdown on ten carries.
Bear in mind the Bills are not an easy matchup, allowing just 63 yards to opposing runners in Week 1.