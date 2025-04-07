Referees & Announcers for Florida-Houston NCAA Championship Game
The NCAA men's championship game—and sadly, the conclusion of March Madness—is here, as the top-seeded Florida Gators and Houston Cougars will duke it out for college basketball's grand prize on Monday night. For the first time since 2008, all four No. 1 seeds advanced to the Final Four. And the chalky Final Four didn't disappoint, as both games featured thrilling finishes in which one team came from behind in the second half to ultimately emerge victorious.
Now, the Gators will look to return to college basketball glory, having not won a national championship since the program won back-to-back in '06 and '07. Meanwhile, the Cougars, playing in the program's first title game since 1983-84, will be looking to win their first national championship.
Men's NCAA Championship Game: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 1 Houston
Time: 8:50 p.m. ET Location: The Alomodome, San Antonio, Tx. TV Channel: CBS
National Championship Game Announcers
Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle Color Analysts: Bill Raftery and Grant Hill Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson
This is the second year that this crew, with Ian Eagle at the helm as the play-by-play announcer rather than Jim Nantz (he retired from calling Final Four games after 2023 season), will be calling the title game.
National Championship Game Referees
Ron Groover
Doug Sirmons
Terry Oglesby
This is an experienced crew. This is Sirmons's 10th Final Four. Groover, the head referee, will be working his seventh Final Four while Monday's game will mark Oglesby's sixth.