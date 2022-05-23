Sebastian Vettel Robbed in Barcelona After Spanish Grand Prix, per Report

Four-time World Drivers’ champion Sebastian Vettel was the victim of a robbery in Barcelona following last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, according to ESPN.

The 34-year-old driver had a bag taken from him, though was able to locate it using the GPS feature on his AirPods. When he followed their location, he found them discarded from the bag, with the rest of his belongings gone.

According to a Spanish news report, Vettel chased the assailants using a scooter, though it’s unclear whether there was a confrontation between the group beyond that. Aston Martin made no mention of a chase in their statement.

“A bag belonging to Sebastian was stolen in Barcelona this morning,” the statement read. “He tried to find it by using his iPhone to track his earphones which were in his bag; but when he located his earphones he found them abandoned and was therefore unable to locate his stolen bag.”

Vettel finished in 11th place during Sunday’s race, and is currently in 14th place in the 2022 F1 driver standings. Aston Martin is in ninth place out of 10 teams through the season’s first six races.

