Formula One has not been in Africa since 1993, but it seems like that may change as soon as next season.

According to multiple reports, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali flew from Baku, which hosted the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, to South Africa to discuss a possible return. The sport used to compete in Kyalami between 1967 and ’85, and returned for consecutive years—’92 and ’93.

The city is north of Johannesburg, and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been one of the vocal supporters of returning to the country. It’s the only remaining continent without a Formula One race.

It appears that F1 is set for a 23-race schedule next season, and if Kyalami returns to the schedule in 2023, the sport will hit the limit of 24 races that is in the Concorde Agreement, per ESPN.

The Qatar Grand Prix is set to return next year, and the Las Vegas Grand Prix will debut in 2023 as well. And according to The Race and ESPN, the Chinese Grand Prix has a contract to host a race next season; however, the country has continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its status is reportedly uncertain for ’23.

A 24-race season would be the longest in F1 history.

