Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Formula1

Charles Leclerc to Start From Back of the Grid in F1’s Canadian GP

Charles Leclerc (MCO), Scuderia Ferrari, Canadian GP

Charles Leclerc will start at the back of the grid for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Ferrari added new power unit components to the Monegasque’s car just before the third practice on Saturday, which included a new internal combustion engine, turbo, MGU-H and MGU-K. Drivers are allotted three parts a season, and this pushed Leclerc to four. He had already been dealt a 10-spot grid penalty on Friday after a new control electronic was added to his car, his third of the season and one over the 2022 limit.

Ferrari confirmed on Friday that Leclerc’s engine “is beyond repair” after his DNF in Baku.

“One possible cause of the failure is that it occurred as a consequence of the PU [power unit] problem in Spain,” the team said in a statement. “We are now working on countermeasures to strengthen the package and the situation is under control.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

This does not necessarily mean Leclerc will start 20th for the Canadian Grand Prix. AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda was dealt a similar penalty so if the Ferrari star can qualify higher than the Japanese driver in Q1 on Saturday, Leclerc could start P19. But, this does end Leclerc’s streak of four consecutive pole positions.

These moves come after two DNFs in the span of three races this season in Spain and Azerbaijan. Leclerc watched as his comfortable lead in the driver standings suddenly shifted as his car problems began. Max Verstappen leads with 150, Sergio Pérez sits second at 129 and Leclerc rounds out the group with 116. George Russell is closing the gap in fourth, just 17 points behind Leclerc.

Teammate Carlos Sainz also received a new internal combustion unit—his third and final allotted for the season. If another is fitted, he will face a penalty.

There is more than half of the Formula One season remaining as the sport enters the Canadian Grand Prix, round nine of 22. 

More Formula One Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Pete Nance claps his hands in excitement for Northwestern basketball.
College Basketball

UNC MBB Lands Northwestern Transfer Pete Nance

The graduate transfer will likely take Brady Manek’s spot in the rotation.

By Daniel Chavkin
Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (11) waves to the crowd after being removed from his last career home game.
Extra Mustard

Nats’ Zimmerman to Buy Beers for Fans Ahead of Jersey Retirement

The 37-year-old’s No. 11 jersey will be the first number retired by the team since the franchise moved to the nation’s capital.

By Zach Koons
Justin Thomas plays his shot from the 17th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open.
Extra Mustard

Justin Thomas Reacts to U.S. Open Announcer’s Bad Mistake

The announcer said that the golfer’s last name was “Thompson” instead of “Thomas.”

By Madison Williams
Oscar Tshiebwe, Julian Strawther and Armando Bacot
College Basketball

Top 25 Reset: SI’s Summer Men’s College Hoops Rankings

With most rosters locked in, we update our outlook for the 2022–23 season.

By Kevin Sweeney
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrates after scoring against the Boston Celtics.
Extra Mustard

Draymond Has Request of Kendrick Lamar After Winning Title

The Warriors forward has one big request for the rap star after an interesting statistic emerged on social media.

By Mike McDaniel
Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) smiles while warming up before a game against the Warriors.
NBA

Report: Thanasis Antetokounmpo Will Stay With Bucks

After arguably his best season in the NBA, the eldest Antetokounmpo brother will remain in Milwaukee.

By Zach Koons
Brittney Griner stands at the free throw line with her head bowed during a game.
Play
WNBA

Dick Vitale Shares Statement About Brittney Griner Situation

The Mercury star has been held by Russia since Feb. 17, which the U.S. has classified a “wrongful detainment.”

By Madison Williams
Three footballs with USFL logos sitting on a football field.
NFL

USFL Changes Draft Rules Mid-Season to Prevent Tanking Sunday

The two worst teams in the league are playing to finish their regular season schedules.

By Daniel Chavkin