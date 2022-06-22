Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Formula1

Red Bull Racing Suspends Junior Driver Juri Vips for Using Racial Slur

Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips pending an investigation after the Estonian used a racial slur during a live stream, the team announced Tuesday.

“Red Bull Racing has suspended Juri Vips from all team duties with immediate effect, pending an investigation into the incident,” the team said in a statement posted on Twitter. “As an organization we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviors within our organization.” 

On Monday, Vips was playing Call of Duty: Warzone with Liam Lawson, another junior driver for Red Bull, who was streaming the game live on Twitch. During the live stream, Vips cursed and said the n-word, according to the Washington Post.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In a statement posted on Instagram, the 21-year-old Vips apologized “for the offensive language” he used during the live stream and said he would fully cooperate with Red Bull’s investigation.

“This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold,” Vips wrote. “I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I wish to set.”

Vips, who drives for the British-based Hitech Grand Prix team in Formula Two, is currently seventh in the standings. Last month, he drove for Red Bull’s Formula One car during a Friday practice session ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

More Racing Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Nick Kyrgios gestures during the U.S. Open.
Tennis

Will This Be Nick Kyrgios's Year at Wimbledon?

In our latest mailbag, we look at the Wimbledon field and ask whether tennis is vulnerable to the type of takeover that the PGA Tour is currently fighting.

By Jon Wertheim
Jabari Smith Jr.
NBA

The Case for Drafting Jabari Smith No. 1

Four players have built legitimate cases to hear their names called first on draft night. Here is why the Auburn star should be first off the board.

By Jeremy Woo
Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (45) looks on during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL

Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Dies At 26

Baltimore announced the news on Wednesday morning.

By Zach Koons
Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) passes around Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas.
WNBA

Sky Stun Aces With Biggest Comeback in WNBA History

After Las Vegas set a team record for points in the first quarter, Chicago stormed back and led by the start of the fourth quarter.

By Associated Press
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3)
NBA

Bradley Beal Responds to Report About His Player Option

The Wizards guard appeared confused as to where the report came from.

By Madison Williams
A view of the NBA logo
NBA

Here’s Why There Are Only 58 Picks in This Year’s NBA Draft

Two teams violated the league’s tampering rules and lost their second-round picks in this year’s draft.

By Madison Williams
Jun 21, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks first baseman Peyton Stovall (10) hits a home run against the Auburn Tigers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field.
College Baseball

Arkansas Eliminates Auburn From College World Series

With the win, the Razorbacks moved to the Bracket 2 final against Mississippi.

By Associated Press
Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime at SoFi Stadium.
Play
NFL

Ramsey Shares Update After Reportedly Undergoing Shoulder Surgery

The All-Pro cornerback is expected to be ready before the start of the 2022 season.

By Wilton Jackson