Police: Protesters Plan to ‘Possibly Invade’ Track During F1’s British GP

Protestors have planned to not only disrupt Formula One’s British Grand Prix on Sunday but could potentially invade the track, local police warned on Twitter.

Northamptonshire Police revealed what their intelligence uncovered “to deter potential protestors.” In a Twitter thread, they said, “We strongly urge you to not put yourselves, the drivers, as well as the many marshals, volunteers & members of the public, at risk. Going onto a live racetrack is extremely dangerous—if you go ahead with this reckless plan you’re jeopardising lives.”

Chief Inspector Tom Thompson reaffirmed in a statement that people do have a right to protest in the United Kingdom but to do so safely. He added, “we are more than happy to speak with you to help you facilitate a peaceful protest at the circuit, we just please ask that you do not create a situation that puts lives in danger.”

According to ESPN, it is expected that these individuals will be environmental protestors. It is expected that attendance Friday through Sunday will set a record with 400,000 fans across the three days.

Silverstone Circuit and the track itself have been invaded and seen protests before. In 2003, a radical Irish priest sprinted down the Hangar Straight and was almost hit by David Coulthard. Four Extinction Rebellion protesters were arrested during the 2020 grand prix, which was held without fans present due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The warning comes the same week Formula One announced it will introduce 100% sustainable fuel in 2026 alongside the next-generation hybrid engines. This is a step closer to its plan to be net-zero carbon by ’30.

