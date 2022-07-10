F1 Condemns ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior Amid Reports of Fan Abuse

Red Bull Ring ahead of Austrian Grand Prix IMAGO / ANP

Formula One released a statement Sunday as reports of fan harassment and abuse at the Austrian Grand Prix surfaced on social media.

Over the last few days, fans shared accounts of racist, anti-LGBTQ+ and misogynistic abuse directed toward them.

“We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the event,” F1’s statement said. “We have raised this with the promoter and security and will be speaking to those who have reported these incidents and are taking this very seriously. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated and all fans should be treated with respect.”

Both Alpine and Ferrari quote-tweeted F1’s statement in solidarity. According to reporter Chris Medland, the FIA said they “fully support Formula 1’s message and believe that Formula 1 events should be a safe and accepting environment for everyone.” It has been reported that security was increased at Red Bull Ring on race day.

Lewis Hamilton condemned the fan behavior on Sunday ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix with a statement on his Instagram story.

“Disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racist, homophobic and generally abusive behaviour at the circuit this weekend,” Hamilton wrote. “Attending the Austrian Grand Prix or any GP should never be a source of anxiety and pain for fans and something must be done to ensure that races are safe spaces for all. Please, if you see this happening, report it to circuit security and to F1, we cannot sit back and allow this to continue.”

Fan behavior has been a talking point this weekend as spectators cheered when Hamilton crashed during qualifying.

