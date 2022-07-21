Skip to main content
Sebastian Vettel Addresses F1 Future, Calls McLaren Reports ’Rumors’

5 Sebastian Vettel (DEU, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team), F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on July 21, 2022 in Le Castellet, France.

Sebastian Vettel ahead of French Grand Prix. 

Sebastian Vettel put the speculation surrounding his Formula One future to rest Thursday, saying in part, “there is a clear intention to keep going.”

The four-time world champion joined Aston Martin in 2021 after a stint with Ferrari, and his contract is up at the end of the season. Vettel is one of just four world champions currently on the grid, which he won all during his years with Red Bull from 2010-13. However, he has not won a race since the ’19 campaign. 

“Well, I’m racing this weekend, and the next one. Obviously, I’ve said that at some point we’ll start to talk, and I’m talking to the team,” he said when asked about F1’s silly season. “I think there is a clear intention to keep going, and we’ll see soon where we stand.”

Aston Martin’s team boss has been clear, too, about his desire to keep the 35-year-old with the team. Per Autosport, Mike Krack said, in part, in June, “We were always clear that if he wants to continue, we would like him to stay for long, yes.”

Vettel has been reportedly linked to the noise surrounding Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren seat, which he is under contract for until the end of next season. When asked about McLaren, Vettel said, “I know obviously some people there, but I think it’s just rumors.”

