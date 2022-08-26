Audi Confirms It Will Enter F1 in 2026

Car manufacturer Audi announced it will join Formula One in 2026 as a power unit constructor, the company announced at a press conference in Spa, ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

“Motorsport is an integral part of Audi’s DNA,” Markus Duesmann, the chairman of Audi's board of management, said. “Formula One is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory.

“The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver of innovation and technology transfer in our industry. With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved. After all, Formula One and Audi both pursue clear sustainability goals.”

Audi was able to join F1 after the league established new engine regulations for 2026. The new regulations give Audi an opportunity to be on more level ground with other power unit manufacturers already present in F1.

In regards to Duesmann’s comments on the company’s “clear sustainability goals,” F1’s new regulations for 2026 include using fully sustainable fuels and using more electrical power. F1 will no longer use the MGU-H unit with the new regulations.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali also spoke at the press conference, saying how excited the league is to add Audi to the racing field.

“I am delighted to welcome Audi to Formula One, an iconic automotive brand, pioneer and technological innovator,” Domenicali said. “This is a major moment for our sport that highlights the huge strength we have as a global platform that continues to grow.

“It is also a big recognition that our move to sustainably fueled hybrid engines in 2026 is a future solution for the automotive sector. We are all looking forward to seeing the Audi logo on the grid and will be hearing further details from them on their plans in due course.”

Duesmann did not specify which partner that Audi will take on. There are rumors that Audi will take over the Sauber F1 team, which is currently under sponsor Alfa Romeo. On Friday, Alfa Romeo announced that it would be ending its partnership with Sauber in 2023.

As of now, Audi is set to join power unit suppliers Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault and Red Bull Powertrains.

