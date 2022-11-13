George Russell Gets First F1 Win at Sao Paulo Grand Prix

George Russell captured his first Formula One race victory on Sunday in Brazil, holding off his teammate and a pair of Ferraris to cross the finish line first in the São Paulo Grand Prix.

The win marked not only the first of the 24-year-old’s young career but the first for Mercedes in what’s been a disappointing season for the perennial juggernaut. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton came in just behind Russell, making for an impressive 1–2 finish for the team.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz rounded out the podium at Interlagos. His teammate Charles LeClerc overcame an earlier trip into the barrier after contact from McLaren’s Lando Norris to finish in fourth.

However, the story of the day was Russell, who dominated throughout the afternoon in São Paulo. The former Williams driver, in his first season with Mercedes, led for much of the race after starting on pole, a position he earned after winning the sprint race on Saturday.

Coming into Sunday’s penultimate race of the year, Russell had recorded seven podium finishes in 2022. The result in Brazil increased his season point total to 265, firmly in fourth place in the drivers’ standings with one race remaining.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who already clinched his second straight world championship earlier in the year, finished sixth after an early clash with Hamilton. He came in just behind Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and narrowly ahead of his teammate, Sergio Pérez.

Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll rounded out the point scorers in São Paulo. Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, who earned the top spot on the grid in Friday’s qualifying session, was forced to retire after he was hit from behind by McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo on the first lap of the race.

