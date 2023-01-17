F1 Issues Update on 2023 Schedule

Formula One announced Tuesday that the 2023 season will remain a 23-race campaign, opting to not fill the gap left by canceling the Chinese Grand Prix.

This marks the fourth year F1 will not hold the Chinese Grand Prix, this year’s decision being announced in early December due to the “ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation.” However, since the announcement, the country has relaxed its COVID-19 restrictions.

F1 had reportedly been in talks with other potential locations to fill the April 16th gap, such as Portugal’s Portimao circuit, per ESPN. However, they ultimately decided to keep the season to just 23 races, leaving a four-week gap between Australia and Azerbaijan, which are slated for April 2 and April 30, respectively.

Formula One, then, will launch into a six-week stretch packed with five races: back-to-backs with Azerbaijan and Miami and then a tripleheader of Emilia Romagna at Imola, Monaco and Spain.

Preseason Testing : Feb. 23-25 in Bahrain

: Feb. 23-25 in Bahrain Bahrain Grand Prix : March 5 at 10 a.m. ET in Sakhir (Bahrain International Circuit)

: March 5 at 10 a.m. ET in Sakhir (Bahrain International Circuit) Saudi Arabian Grand Prix : March 19 at 1 p.m. ET in Jeddah ( Jeddah Corniche Circuit)

: March 19 at 1 p.m. ET in Jeddah ( Jeddah Corniche Circuit) Australian Grand Prix : April 2 at 1 a.m. ET in Melbourne (Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit)

: April 2 at 1 a.m. ET in Melbourne (Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit) Azerbaijan Grand Prix : April 30 at 7 a.m. ET in Baku (Baku City Circuit)

: April 30 at 7 a.m. ET in Baku (Baku City Circuit) Miami Grand Prix : May 7 at 3:30 p.m. (Miami International Autodrome)

: May 7 at 3:30 p.m. (Miami International Autodrome) Emilia Romagna Grand Prix : May 21 at 9 a.m. ET (Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, more commonly known as Imola)

: May 21 at 9 a.m. ET (Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, more commonly known as Imola) Monaco Grand Prix : May 28 at 9 a.m. ET

: May 28 at 9 a.m. ET Spanish Grand Prix : June 4 at 9 a.m. ET in Barcelona (Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya)

: June 4 at 9 a.m. ET in Barcelona (Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya) Canadian Grand Prix : June 18 at 2 p.m. ET in Montreal (Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve)

: June 18 at 2 p.m. ET in Montreal (Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve) Austrian Grand Prix : July 2 at 9 a.m. ET in Spielberg (Red Bull Ring)

: July 2 at 9 a.m. ET in Spielberg (Red Bull Ring) British Grand Prix : July 9 at 10 a.m. ET (Silverstone Circuit)

: July 9 at 10 a.m. ET (Silverstone Circuit) Hungarian Grand Prix : July 23 at 9 a.m. ET in Budapest (Hungaroring)

: July 23 at 9 a.m. ET in Budapest (Hungaroring) Belgian Grand Prix : July 30 at 9 a.m. ET (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps)

: July 30 at 9 a.m. ET (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps) Dutch Grand Prix : Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. in Zandvoort

: Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. in Zandvoort Italian Grand Prix : Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. in Monza

: Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. in Monza Singapore Grand Prix : Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. (Marina Bay Street Circuit)

: Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. (Marina Bay Street Circuit) Japanese Grand Prix : Sept. 24 at 1 a.m. ET (Suzuka International Racing Course)

: Sept. 24 at 1 a.m. ET (Suzuka International Racing Course) Qatar Grand Prix : Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. ET just outside of Losail (Losail International Circuit)

: Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. ET just outside of Losail (Losail International Circuit) United States Grand Prix : Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. ET in Austin (Circuit of the Americas)

: Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. ET in Austin (Circuit of the Americas) Mexico City Grand Prix : Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. ET (Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez)

: Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. ET (Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez) Sao Paulo Grand Prix : Nov. 5 at 12 pm. ET (Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace)

: Nov. 5 at 12 pm. ET (Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace) Las Vegas Grand Prix : Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1 a.m. ET (Las Vegas Street Circuit)

: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1 a.m. ET (Las Vegas Street Circuit) Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Nov. 26 at 8 a.m. (Yas Marina Circuit)

All 2023 races will be carried by the ESPN family of networks. The full broadcast schedule is yet to be announced.