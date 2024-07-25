Alpine Debut Wolverine and Deadpool Racing Suits for Belgian Grand Prix
The Alpine F1 Team will have a cinematic feel at the Belgian Grand Prix Sunday morning in Stavelot, Belgium.
On Wednesday morning, the team unveiled special livery for the race meant to pay homage to Deadpool & Wolverine. Actor Ryan Reynolds—the star of the Marvel film, due out Friday in the United States—took a stake in Alpine in June 2023.
Both of Alpine's drivers—Frenchmen Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon—will drive black-and-red cars with scratch marks meant to resemble Wolverine claws.
Gasly is slated to wear a gold Wolverine helmet, while Ocon is set to don a red Deadpool-themed helmet.
Both drivers have to hope the change of style will bring them luck they haven't had this season. Gasly is currently 15th in the drivers' championship standings, while Ocon is 18th. Neither has finished better than ninth in a race this season.
Accordingly, Alpine is sitting at eighth in the constructors' championship.