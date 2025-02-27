Lewis Hamilton Bluntly Explains Why He Can't Be Compared to Other Drivers
Don't compare Lewis Hamilton to other Formula One drivers his age—unless you want him to fire back strongly.
On Thursday, Time magazine published a piece about Hamilton's move to Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season. In it, the 40-year-old made clear that he can't be compared to other athletes in their 40s.
This all came out when Toto Wolff, the team principal of Hamilton's former team, Mercedes, discussed Hamilton's move to Ferrari. In his book, Wollf said the move, "helps us because it avoids the moment where we need to tell the sport’s most iconic driver that we want to stop ... We’re in a sport where cognitive sharpness is extremely important, and I believe everyone has a shelf life."
Wolff later clarified that Hamilton is still "very sharp,” but the discussion had begun. Hamilton said the comments didn't bother him because of the success of athletes like Tom Brady and LeBron James. But he had a blunt reaction to anyone attempting to lump him in with other athletes and drivers.
"Don’t ever compare me to anybody else," Hamilton said. "I’m the first and only Black driver that's ever been in this sport. I'm built different. I’ve been through a lot. I've had my own journey. You can't compare me to another 40-year-old, past or present, Formula One driver in history. Because they are nothing like me. I'm hungry, driven, don’t have a wife and kids. I'm focused on one thing, and that's winning. That's my No. 1 priority."
Hamilton is correct that his career has been unlike any other in F1 history. He has seven world championships, which is tied for the most ever along with Michael Schumacher. He has 105 Grand Prix wins, which is the most in history, as are his 202 podium finishes. When he finally does retire, Hamilton will almost certainly be considered the greatest driver in history.
It would be a bad idea to compare him to other athletes.