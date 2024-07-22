Max Verstappen Defends Angry Radio Messages From Hungary Grand Prix
Max Verstappen and Red Bull had a rough day at Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix and after the race he was in no mood to deal with his critics.
Verstappen let loose with some obscenity-laced radio messages to his team during the race. After he finished fifth and watched Red Bull's main constructors championship rivals McLaren earn a one-two finish, the three-time defending F1 champion didn't see a need to apologize.
After his closest rivals in the race had all undercut him on pit strategy, Verstappen was heard on the radio with engineer Gianpietro Lambiase saying, "It's quite impressive how we managed to get undercut. It completely f---ed my race."
Later, when he believed Red Bull had mangled its strategy for the race, Verstappen snapped at Lambiase saying, "No mate, don't give me that s--- now. You guys gave me this s--- strategy, O.K.? I'm trying to rescue what's left."
When asked whether he thought he needed to apologize for the radio messages, Verstappen said, "I don't think we need to apologize, I just think we need to do better." He continued, "I don't know why people think you cannont be vocal on a radio. This is a sport. If some people don't like that then stay home."
Verstappen started the race in third behind McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. He finished in fifth, while Piastri won, Norris finished second and old rival Lewis Hamilton snatched the other podium spot.
The defending champion likely would have finished higher, but while battling for third place with Hamilton the two came together on lap 63. The resulting collision sent Verstappen off the track and gave Hamilton the position. Stewards later ruled Hamilton hadn't done anything improper.
Red Bull is currently reeling. Verstappen has gone three races without a win, which feels like an eternity given how he has dominated the sport over the past few years. He leads the driver standings with 265 points, with Norris closing hard at 189. McLaren has also closed the gap in the constructor standings as well, as Red Bull has 389 points, while McLaren has 338 and Ferrari boasts 322.
Verstappen's frustration is understandable and he doesn't see anything wrong with his irriation being aired over the radio.