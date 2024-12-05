Max Verstappen Rips 'Loser' George Russell for Calling Him a Bully
World champion Max Verstappen has lashed out at Mercedes driver George Russell in the wake of a heated incident during last week’s Qatar Grand Prix.
Verstappen and Russell nearly collided on the track on their preparation laps during qualifying in Qatar, which led to both drivers being summoned to the stewards. Verstappen, who went on to win the grand prix, was demoted one grid position behind Russell after it was determined that he drove “unnecessarily slowly” to hinder Russell.
Following the race, Russell called the Red Bull driver a “bully” and claimed that Verstappen threatened to “put me on my f---ing head in the wall” in Qatar.
Verstappen recently fired back in response to Russell’s allegations:
“Yeah, but George is a backstabber. The way he brings up all this nonsense—he's just a loser,” Verstappen said. “He lies and cobbles things together that don't add up. I only voiced my opinion about his behavior with the stewards. Clearly, he couldn't handle that.”
The two Formula 1 drivers are expected to face off on Friday for the opening practice session ahead of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Verstappen has won four consecutive world championships with Red Bull and is seeking his fifth to tie Juan Manuel Fangio for all-time titles.