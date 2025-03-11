McLaren Locks Up Budding Star Driver With Multi-Year Contract Extension
McLaren has solidified its driver lineup for the foreseeable future.
On Tuesday, news broke that the F1 team had inked budding star driver Oscar Piastri to a multi-year contract extension that will last until the end of the 2028 season.
The 23-year-old Australian is now locked in for several years, along with 25-year-old teammate Lando Norris. Norris won't hit free agency until at least the end of the 2027 campaign.
Piastri joined McLaren before the 2023 season after a battle with Alpine over his services. He finished ninth in the driver standings for 2023, scoring 97 points netting two podiums and two fastest laps. He broke out in 2024, winning two races and earning eight podiums while netting 292 points and finishing fourth. Thanks to his work with Norris, McLaren won the constructors' championship.
McLaren is a favorite heading into 2025, so locking in their driver lineup into the future is a smart move.