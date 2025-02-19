Ranking All 10 F1 Liveries for 2025
The 2025 Formula One season is rapidly approaching with the opening Australian Grand Prix less than a month away. That means it's about time to get familiar with which drivers will be out on the track all season long—and what their cars will look like when they do.
To celebrate its 75th anniversary season, F1 hosted its first-ever launch event Tuesday evening at The O2 Arena in London. All 20 drivers were present, as well as a star-studded list of guests and celebrities, to reveal the liveries of the 10 cars for the upcoming campaign.
Here's what each team debuted Tuesday—along with how each livery stacks up against the others:
10. Sauber
The final car of the Sauber era, before next year's switch to Audi, delivered the extra bright green that fans got familiar with in 2024. However, that blinding neon only covered the front half of the car (at most) before fading into black and white, without any other accent color or flair. At least the C45 Sauber will be easy to spot for any race taking place after dark.
9. Haas
The red, white and black color combination works well for F1's sole United States–owned team. Still, this livery feels like a rehashed version of the one Haas used last year. The white on the side also results in thick black lettering that doesn't bring any added pop to the new car.
8. Red Bull
Red Bull has maintained the same classic look throughout Max Verstappen's historic run of four straight championships, and there can't be many things more threatening than the No. 33 car charging into the rearview mirror of an opposing driver. There's no denying that the brand has become one of the strongest in the sport, but it would have been fun to see the team try something different.
7. McLaren
Another example of if it isn't broken, don't fix it. The defending constructors' champions came out with essentially the same car that they won the title in last season, with some additional chrome on top of the side pods. It was evident that McLaren anticipated the "what's different?" questions from F1 fans because the team acknowledged the car's visual continuity at the event and on social media.
6. Aston Martin
The Aston Martin green is one of the better single colors in F1, so it wasn't a surprise to see the team lean on it heavily for 2025. These cars aren't getting graded on the way in which they were revealed in London, but the James Bond theme music, the suits of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso and the performance from Tems did make for an elegant showcase.
4. Alpine
Though the French team didn't go all the way with the pink , the front wing looks stellar. Pairing that with the classic Alpine blue makes for a strong color combination. The only small critique: the block letters of title partner BWT don't seem to fit the space on the side of the car all that well. At least those letters are colored in—you guessed it—pink.
5. Mercedes
Mercedes blended its primary silver and black together in seamless fashion last season after focusing on one color or the other in the two years prior. Coupling that with teal accent lines make the car really pop.
3. Williams
The hues of blue on the FW47, which go from darker to lighter as you move toward the back of the car blend smoothly and make for a sleek look. Perhaps the single best detail from the evening was to turn the car's airbox (atop the main body of a car) into a Duracell battery, fulfilling a sponsorship in a clever manner.
2. Ferrari
The most iconic team in F1 outdid itself with Tuesday's launch, from the first live glimpse of Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari red to putting a twist on the car's classic look. White accents on the front wing, in the middle of the chassis and the back wing break up the typical color and complement the deep red well. The car genuinely looks fast, which would bode well for Hamilton's bid for an eighth title.
1. Racing Bulls
For a team that has had very little continuity when it comes to its name and its branding in recent years, and acknowledged as much in its announcement, this is a home run. White being the main color was a genuine stunner—in a good way. The small blue bulls near the back tires made for a fun detail also, while still nodding to the team's main backing at Red Bull.