Professional Sports Bettor Sets New 'Jeopardy!' Record for One-Day Winnings Total

Screenshot via @Jeopardy

What is a "Jeopardy!" record? James Holzhauer now knows after setting a new single-game winnings record. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 10, 2019

$110,914 in a single day. What is a "Jeopardy!" record?

James Holzhauer set a new single-game winnings record and earned the most ever on a single day in the game show's 35-year history in an episode that aired on Tuesday. Roger Craig held the old record of $77,000 on Sept. 14, 2010.

Holzhauer, a professional sports bettor who lives in Las Vegas, has won $244,365 during his four-day streak, which is also a record. He correctly answered the Final Jeopardy question with "What is quantum leap" to win an additional $38,314 for a grand total of $110,914. The prompt was, "Ironically, it's a metaphor meaning a huge step forward, but this 2-word process only occurs on a subatomic scale."

The show created a side-by-side to see how Craig and Holzhauer stack up.

On Monday, the program tweeted a teaser, saying, "The next great champion is coming." The trailer ends with host Alex Trebek asking, "Is it too soon to begin making comparisons with Ken Jennings?" Jennings is the legendary contestant who won 74 straight games in 2004 to win more than $2.5 million.

According to the Washington Post, the 34-year old Holzhauer is from Naperville, Ill. and graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2005 with a bachelor's in mathematics. Holzhauer told ESPN he's been betting on sports since 2006, starting with baseball and then moving on to football, basketball and hockey.

"Now, I focus largely on in-game betting, where the oddsmaker often struggles to put an accurate line with only few seconds to think about it," Holzhauer told ESPN. "I think my work is similar to an investment bank, except that I'm the analyst, trader, fund manager and day trader all into one."

You May Like

More Gambling

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message