Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer will make his World Series of Poker debut Monday in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler, play in two events at the Rio Convention Center. He'll play in a $1,500 buy-in No-Limit Hold’em Super Turbo Bounty tournament. and a $1,000 buy-in Tag Team No-Limit Hold’em event.
"I decided to enter because [Poker Hall of Famer] Mike Sexton contacted me and offered to sponsor my buy-ins. I don’t have any plans to enter another WSOP event beyond those two," Holzhauer told the Review-Journal in an email. "I played online poker semi-professionally in the early 2000s, but I don’t intend to make a career of it now, as I’m sure I wouldn’t be good enough at it to justify forgoing other opportunities."
He will donate 50% of any winnings to charity, according to the Review-Journal. He recently made a donation in Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek’s name to a pancreatic cancer walk from his hometown of Naperville, Illinois.
Holzhauer played online poker in college, but he told the Review-Journal he hasn't played the game for nontrivial stakes in eight years.
Holzhauer, who became a celebrity through his Jeopardy! run over the past few months, lost in early June, snapping a historic 32-game win streak. His loss stopped him short of besting Ken Jennings's non-tournament record earnings total of $2,520,700 through 74 appearances. Holzhauer won $2,464,216 during his 33-episode Jeopardy! run.