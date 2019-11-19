Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve got a four-game slate to bet on in the NBA tonight. Damian Lilliard has already been ruled out of the Trail Blazers game vs. the Pelicans, and Brandon Ingram is questionable for the home Pelicans. Memphis will host the Warriors. The Suns are on the second night of a road/road back-to-back in Sacramento. The Thunder and Lakers close the night in the Staples Center, with the Lakers double-digit favorites in that game. The Thunder, who are also on the second night of a back-to-back, are 8-5 against the spread this season.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Here are my best bets:

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Grizzlies - 6

What a time to be alive, the Memphis Grizzlies are laying points vs. the Golden State Warriors. It's been a tough run for the Warriors, who sport the league's worst record. Injuries aside, the games must be played and wagered on. The Grizzlies come into this game playing very well. They have won three out of their last four games straight up and against the spread, while the Warriors are 2-12 straight up on the season and 1-3 against the spread in their last four games. The Grizzlies average 115 points per game when they play at home. The Warriors give up 119 points per game when they are on the road. I know it’s tough to comprehend laying points with the Grizzlies but it’s the correct side. Home teams are 6-2 against the spread in the last eight games of this series.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Kings -2.5

The Sacramento Kings are quietly starting to turn their season around. After starting off the season with five straight losses, they have won five of their last seven games. What's even more impressive, the Kings have won their last seven in a row against the spread. The Suns were on that kind of run earlier in the season but have come back down to earth as of late. This game opened up with Sacramento laying 1.5 points, but sharps hit that number and moved it to Kings -3. The public is still sleeping on the Kings, jumped on the Suns, and moved the number to Sacramento -2.5. Ricky Rubio missed the Suns’ last game and he is questionable tonight. The Kings will lay this number even if Rubio plays. If he doesn't play, I like under 217 in this game as well.

Season Record: 17-25