We have a very short slate to work with tonight in the NBA, we only have two games to wager on but there is a couple of trends that I want to focus on tonight.

Portland Trail Blazers at Milwaukee Bucks: Bucks 1st Half -7.5

When the season started, no one would have thought that the Bucks would be laying 13 points vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers have been a mess this season, they are 5-10 on the year, and they have only won once in their last four games. Damian Lillard is out tonight and the Blazers are playing their third road game in a row. The Bucks are obviously a much better team. Milwaukee in 9-1 in its last 10 games, the problem is in that same span, it is only 5-5 against the spread. Last season, the Bucks were excellent at laying double digits, this season not so much. This game opened up at 11.5 and has since pushed up to 13, I have a hard time laying the 13, but a much easier time laying the first-half number of 7.5. Another thing to look at in this game is under 229, in games with high spreads and high totals I like to bet the under.

New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns: Over 233.5 Points

This is a pretty high total for a pair of teams with a ton of injuries, Ricky Rubio and Aron Baynes are both out for the Suns, while Derrick Favors and Josh Hart are both out for the Pelicans. New Orleans always plays in games with very high totals, as the Pelicans simply don't play defense. In their last 10 games, they are 3-7 O/U. Meanwhile, the Suns are 6-4 O/U in their last 10 games. This game opened up at 234 and sits at 233.5 on most books. Even though this is a big total, there has been sharp money coming in on the over. In this game, I lean the Suns on the moneyline and would bet the over.

Season Record: 18-26