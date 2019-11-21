Another night of exciting NHL action is on tap with 26 teams are playing on Thursday. The Penguins and Islanders play for the second time in three days, this time in New York. The Lightning and the Blackhawks face off in what could be the highest-scoring game of the night. Plus, the Sharks and Golden Knights renew their rivalry and the Maple Leafs will play their first game since firing head coach Mike Babcock, as they travel to Arizona to face the Coyotes.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Florida Panthers: Over 6.5 goals (EVEN)

The Panthers have been a goal-scoring machine lately. They’re tied for second in the NHL in goals at 3.61 per game, but are averaging four goals per game in the month of November. Florida is also giving up its fair share of goals despite spending big money on two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky. Florida allows 3.48 goals per game, ranking 26th in the NHL in that category.

What’s that a recipe for? High-scoring games. In fact, the Panthers have only played in two games over the last month that finished with fewer than seven total goals. Panthers games are averaging 7.7 goals per game since October 24.

The Ducks are not a strong offensive team and goalie John Gibson is a premier talent, but they don’t have to do much to get this total over six goals. You likely only need a couple goals from a team averaging 2.68 per game this season. It’s been a month since a team has kept Anaheim out of the net at least two times.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Oilers (-125)

The Oilers are simply a better team than the Kings at nearly every facet of the game. Edmonton has elite power-play and penalty-killing units, both ranking in the top three in the NHL. Conversely, Los Angeles’s special teams units each rank in the bottom five in the league. The Oilers rank 11th in goals for and sixth in goals against. The Kings rank in the bottom five in both of those categories as well.

This is the second game of a five-game road trip for the Oilers—and that’s definitely a factor to consider given Los Angeles’s modest four-game winning streak—but that’s why you’re getting -130 odds. If this game were played at Rogers Place, the Oilers would be -200 or -210 favorites. Ride with the better team even on the road.

Season Record: 4-3-1 (+0.15 units)