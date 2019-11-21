Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans— Thursday, November 7 at 8:20 p.m. EST

Moneyline: IND: (+170) | HOU: (-200)

Spread: IND: +4 (-110) | HOU: -4 (-110)

Total: 46 – Over: (-110) | Under: 45 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: IND: 41% | HOU: 59%

The sharps finally got back to their winning ways last week, when their play on under 41.5 points in Cleveland/Pittsburgh cashed easily (21-7). They will look to continue their winning ways tonight in a Thursday night AFC South showdown. The line on tonight’s contest, which originated last Saturday, has moved significantly from its opening number of Houston laying -6 points to the Texans now laying only -4 points. According to the “Whispers” out in Vegas, the sharps are grabbing the points and backing the road team that owns the league’s fourth-best rushing attack at 141.1 yards per game.

The Texans, who are 3-1 SU in their last four home games, have only cashed for bettors once, going 1-3 ATS in that span. Houston (6-4 SU, 5-5 ATS) will be hoping the friendly confines of NRG Stadium can help it get back on track after being dismantled by Baltimore 41-7 in Week 11. Indianapolis (6-4 SU, 5-4-1 ATS) will be looking for their fourth straight SU and ATS win over its division rival. The Colts, who have beaten the Texans five of the last six times overall dating back to 2017, will be looking to build off their 33-13 home victory over Jacksonville last week.

Fantasy owners, depending on roster options will be facing tough decisions regarding players from both sides of the ball Thursday night. With a handful of elite fantasy running backs on bye in Week 12, Indianapolis backs Jonathan Williams and Nyheim Hines will both undeniably be used in PPR leagues. However, it will be difficult for owners to determine which of the backs will get the bulk of the work replacing the injured Marlon Mack, who is out indefinitely with a broken hand. On the other side of the ball, fantasy owners will definitely be using Houston RB Carlos Hyde who has scored two straight double-digit PPR games. With injuries and byes, owners can also look at pass-catching RB Duke Johnson who has double-digit PPR fantasy points in three of his last five games.

Owners of Pro Bowl wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who has posted double-digit PPR fantasy points in all but two games this season, will be looking for the same success he had against Indianapolis back in Week 7, when he hauled in nine receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown.

From an Indianapolis perspective, just what positional pass-catching player should you trust? The answer is simple: WR T.Y. Hilton (if he is able to return from his calf injury) and TE Jack Doyle—who could see all the snaps if Eric Ebron is forced to sit with an ankle injury. Wide receivers Zach Pachal and Chester Rodgers are too inconsistent to trust on the short week.

The Play: Colts +4

Season Record: 1-4

