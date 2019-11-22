After only two games last night on the NBA, on Friday we have a 10-game slate. The Rockets and Clippers close the night in the biggest matchup of the evening. Boston and Denver also meet in a big-time contest. The Lakers are in Oklahoma City, in a series where the under has cashed in seven of the last eight games. Another interesting trend you may want to give a look comes in the Heat and Bulls game, as the road team is 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 games of this series. I have three best bets for the big slate.

Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards: Hornets +6

The Hornets are playing their fourth road game in a row tonight in Washington. The Wizards are coming off an impressive win and cover Tuesday night vs. the Spurs. The Hornets, on the other hand, have back-to-back road losses, straight up and against the spread. The Wizards show very little resistance when they play at home, visitors are scoring 126 points per game vs. Washington. The Wizards, who have struggled to lay the number, are 6-point favorites tonight. The Hornets are a scrappy bunch who aren't as bad as public bettors think they are. Charlotte is 4-4 against the spread in road games this year. I think the Hornets cover again tonight.

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder: Thunder +4.5

The Lakers are definitely living up to their lofty expectations to start the season. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers are 11-2 straight up and 9-5 against the spread. Tonight's contest is the Lakers’ first road game in 12 days. This game opened up with the Lakers as 4.5-point favorites, with over 80% of the tickets backing the Lakers. Yet the line hasn't moved, which lets you know that the sharp money is backing the Thunder. Oklahoma City is one of the better teams vs. the spread in the NBA, and the Thunder are 5-3 against the spread at home and 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games.

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers: Rockets +5

The biggest matchup of the slate pits a pair of Western Conference powers going against each other at the Staples Center. This game opened up with the Clippers as 4.5-point favorites and has since been bet up to 5. Both teams have been playing well in their last 10 games, as the Rockets are 8-2 straight up and the Clippers are 7-3 straight up. When you look at the teams’ last 10 against the spread, you notice that Houston is 7-3 while the Clippers are 4-4-2. The Clippers have been slightly overvalued this season. I think this game comes down to the final possession and like Houston to cover the number.

Season Record: 20-26