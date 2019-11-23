Tough Saturday slate to get after in the NBA today. Honestly, your best bet is to just sweat college football and college basketball today. Another 10-game slate for the association, but we also have 10 teams playing on a back-to-back tonight, injuries and fatigue could come into play, so keep an eye open for any injury news to break throughout the day. San Antonio is on a eight-game losing streak, yet the Spurs are 2.5-point road favorites at MSG. This a good spot to fade a short road favorite, but I will never put money on the New York Knicks. The Heat and 76ers are seeing a lot of action come in on their nationally televised game. Laker games always have high betting handles and tonight is no different as LeBron James and Co. are in Memphis to face Ja Morant and the Grizzlies.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers: Under 201.5 Points

Scoring will be hard to come by in Indianapolis this evening. Orlando is banged-up—Aaron Gordon, Michael Carter-Williams, and Nikola Vucevic are all out for the Magic tonight. Indiana will be without Malcolm Brogdon, as he is doubtful with a back injury. The total opened at 207 and has since been bet down to 201.5, that's a pretty steep fall. There is not a lot of action on this game, this is all sharp money bringing this number down.

The Magic have gone over the number in five straight games, while the Pacers have gone under the number in each of their last four games. Orlando who has not won a road game this season, and only averages 98 points per game away from home. The Pacers are a slow-paced team that plays to the under particularly at home. Indiana is 2-5 O/U at home. Orlando won't have enough firepower to get over 95 points, Brogdon being out will also impact the Pacers’ scoring. This number has come down a lot since it opened, but 201.5 is still a good number to bet under.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers: 76ers -4

The Miami Heat have been one of the early surprises of the NBA season, as they are currently on a five-game winning streak and are 11-3 on the season. The 76ers are one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, and emotions will run high in Philadelphia tonight as Jimmy Butler plays his first game in Philadelphia since leaving for Miami in the offseason. The 76ers are undefeated at home this season, while all three of the Heat's losses this year have come on the road. This game opened up with the 76ers as a 4-point favorite and has not moved. Even though this is one of the heavier bet NBA games on the night, it doesn't really have a big handle because of so much wagering on college football today. The fact is, the public is backing the trendy underdog, yet there has been no line movement signals that the books have liability on the 76ers. Fading a trendy underdog is one of the best ways to bet the NBA. Philadelphia gives us the perfect opportunity to do that tonight.

Season Record: 22-27