NCAA SATURDAY 11/30/2019

The sharps are red-hot after going 3-0 on Thanksgiving. This holiday weekend, they will turn their focus to college football. Here are three games they are backing strong at the counters here in Vegas on Saturday.

371 Wisconsin -2.5 @ 372 Minnesota (45.5)

Wisconsin (9-2 SU, 6-5 ATS); Minnesota (10-1 SU, 7-3 ATS)

The sharps are getting involved in a game featuring two of the best ranked teams in the country. This will be a tough game involving a No. 8 Minnesota team that has won 14 of its last 17 games against a No. 12 Wisconsin team that features one of the best running backs in the nation in Jonathan Taylor. The sharps are betting the road team will come out with a victory in the quest for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Lay the short number and back one of the best all-around teams in the country that should play great defense and win the time of possession battle by grinding out Taylor on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Wisconsin is 15-6 ATS in its last 21 road games

Minnesota is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games overall

Wisconsin is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games overall

The road team is 4-0-1 ATS in its last 5 meetings between these schools

The over is 15-4 in the last 19 meetings between these foes

The underdog is 8-3-1 ATS in its last 12 meetings between these clubs

THE PLAY: Wisconsin -2.5

397 Alabama -3.5 @ 398 Auburn (49.5)

Alabama (10-1 SU, 6-5 ATS); Auburn (8-3 SU, 8-3 ATS)

This game lost some of its luster when star QB Tua Tagovailoa was lost for the season with a devastating hip injury. Alabama and Nick Saban will now turn to sophomore signal-caller Mac Jones, who will see his first taste of Iron Bowl action by going into the hostile confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama has won eight of the last 11 matchups between these heated in-state rivals, but the sharps are grabbing the home team and the points. The sharps are expecting No. 15 Auburn and its suffocating defense to come away with the money at the betting window against the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide. Grab the points.

Auburn is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 home games

Auburn is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games overall.

The home team is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 meetings in the Iron Bowl

Alabama is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 meetings in Jordan-Hare Stadium

THE PLAY: 398 Auburn +3.5

421 UAB -3 @ 422 North Texas (49.5)

UAB (8-3 SU, 6-5 ATS); North Texas (4-7 SU, 3-8 ATS)

UAB will be highly motivated to beat a struggling North Texas club with the Conference USA division title on the line on Saturday afternoon. The Blazers are currently in a three-way tie with Louisiana Tech and Southern Mississippi heading into the final week of the regular season. Even though UAB will need a lot of help to gain the crown, the sharps are laying the points that it will continue its dominance over North Texas. The Blazers have cashed four straight meetings ATS and the boys in Vegas are betting that streak extends to five on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Blazers are 19-6-1 ATS in their last 26 conference games.

Mean Green are 7-19 ATS in their last 26 games overall.

Blazers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 meetings.

THE PLAY: 421 UAB -3

Season Record: 8-17