There isn't too much going on in the NBA today, but there are a few games that we can wager on. With the sports betting world focused on all of the college football action, the NBA is being overlooked by bettors. That's a good thing, though, as it makes it easier to find value. While there’s four games on the slate, we are just focused on one.

Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers: Pacers +5, Over 207.5 Points

The 76ers are on the second night of a road/home back-to-back. Philadelphia struggled with the Knicks last night, so some of its top players had to play more minutes than expected. I can see Joel Embiid sitting this game out for rest. The Pacers come into tonight's game on a five-game winning streak. Four of those five wins came at home, but tonight they travel to Philadelphia to take on a team that hasn't lost a home game this season. This game opened up with the 76ers has 3.5-point favorites and has since been bet up to five.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Philadelphia is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games, it is just are not successful at laying points, whether it’s at home or on the road. The Pacers are healthy and playing good basketball, and I think they can win tonight in Philly. I won't be betting the moneyline, but I do like Indiana +5 and over 207.5, as this game will be very competitive.

Season Record: 25-30