A 10-game NBA slate on a Wednesday night sounds like fun to me, especially if we can cash some tickets. Yesterday I wrote about how the Lakers are tough to bet against, even when they are in a tough spot. LeBron isn't playing around this season, he is out to prove that his first season in Los Angeles was a fluke. The Lakers are in a tough spot yet again tonight in Utah, and just like last night I will either leave the game alone or bet on the Lakers. I have three games that I will put a wager on tonight, best of luck if you tail.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons: Bucks -8.5

The best spots to bet the Bucks are games like tonight when they are big favorites vs. a lesser opponent. In its last 10 games, Milwaukee has laid numbers of at least -7.5 or better five times. The Pistons play their best ball at home, but Milwaukee is 9-2 straight up on the road. These two teams just met last week in Milwaukee, and the Bucks won against the spread as a 13-point favorite. They should beat up on the Pistons yet again tonight.

Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks: Over 229 Points

The Nets and the Hawks meet this evening in Atlanta. De'Andre Hunter is out for the Hawks tonight, but Kevin Huerter is expected to make his return. If I was to wager on a side in this game, it would be Atlanta at +3.5, but my bet will be on the total. The Hawks give up 110 points per game when they play at home, the Nets give up 115 points per game when they play on the road. Tonight's contest opened up at 225 and has since been bet up to 229. Whenever a number pushes up that high on a lowly bet game, that tells us that sharp action is moving the number. I will side with those sharps and play the over.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics: Heat +5.5

I bet you were not aware that the Miami Heat have more straight-up wins than the Boston Celtics so far this season. It's also true that the Heat have more ATS wins than the Celtics on the season. The Heat are a very good team and will be a contender in the Eastern Conference. Tonight's game is in Boston where the Celtics are undefeated. Miami is also undefeated at home, yet the Heat also have seven road wins this season. Boston games are always very heavily bet on the Celtics, as they are a very public team. I'm gonna fade the public and ride with the Heat on the closing number.

Season Record: 29-32