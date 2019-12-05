Which NFL underdogs are most enticing in Week 14? We have six home underdogs this week, so there could be several upsets on tap. Below are our experts picking the games against the spread this season, along with each of their picks against the spread and best bets for this weekend's slate.

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Max Meyer, Producer, SI Gambling

Jimmy Traina, SI Media Columnist

Season Standings

Gramling 89-74-4

Meyer: 89-84-4

Traina: 85-88-4

BEST BETS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals: UNDER 43.5 Points

You have the Steelers' rudimentary offense going on the road, with plenty of Duck Hodges film for the Cards to have devoured and little Pittsburgh can do to expand the offense. And you have the Cardinals' underwhelming version of the Air Raid going up against a red-hot defense, whose edge rushers will overwhelm Arizona's crummy tackles. There's some risk considering the potential for lots of turnovers, but the total in Steelers road games has gone under 17 of the last 20 times, and this total is on the wrong side of 40. —Gary Gramling

Seattle Seahawks (-1) at Los Angeles Rams

L.A.'s 34-7 win over Arizona last week shouldn't scare you off from betting Seattle here. Only the Dolphins are allowing more points per game than the Cardinals this season. The Seahawks are simply a better team than the Rams and you're only laying a point to a team that doesn't have a home-field advantage. Lamar Jackson is getting all the headlines, and rightfully so, but Russell Wilson is playing at a level just as high as the Ravens quarterback. Throw in the emerging 1-2 punch of Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, and you have an offense that will be too much for the Rams to handle. —Jimmy Traina

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (+1)

When will the Seahawks' pixie dust wear off? Seattle is 10-2, yet its point differential on the season is only +36. Among the four other NFL teams with double-digit wins, three have point differentials of at least +166 (49ers, Ravens, Patriots). The Seahawks are a team that isn't as good as its record, they've just been fortunate to win a lot of close games.

One of those close wins came in Seattle against these Rams back on Oct. 4, where the Seahawks escaped with a 30-29 win after Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.

But now the Seahawks are coming off a Monday night win, and have to travel on a shorter week down to Los Angeles, where Sean McVay has had great success offensively against this group. On the other side of the ball, the Rams have a very strong run defense and a struggling Tyler Lockett now has to go up against star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Russell Wilson is one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, and Seattle definitely has the advantage in this one under center. But I do think the Rams are better in several different areas overall, and I think this is a good spot to fade an overrated Seattle team. —Max Meyer

