The Clash on the Dunes is almost here as Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua will meet in their highly anticipated rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Ruiz enters the bout holding the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles he stripped from Joshua in their first meeting in June. The fight at Madison Square Garden seemed like an obvious win for Joshua, who was originally scheduled to face Jarrell Miller until Miller failed multiple drug tests. Ruiz stepped in to take Miller's place and pulled off a historic upset over Joshua with his seventh-round TKO.

Neither man has fought since their clash over the summer. Can Ruiz prove his first win wasn't a fluke? Does Joshua have what it takes to regain his championship glory?

Joshua is favored at -220 odds to win the rematch, per William Hill. Ruiz was the underdog in the first fight, and Las Vegas still sees him that way at +190.

The stage is finally set for the biggest rematch of the year. Fans can stream Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 on DAZN. The undercard event begins at noon ET, and the main event starts at 3:45 p.m. ET.