The sharp "Whispers" out here in Vegas are red-hot with an 8-1 ATS run over the last nine NFL and NCAA games, shared here only at Sports Illustrated. This championship weekend, they will turn their focus back to college football. Here are three games they are backing strongly at the counters here in Vegas…

NCAA FRIDAY 12/6/2019

103 Oregon +6.5 vs 104 Utah (46)

Oregon (10-2 SU, 6-6 ATS); Utah (11-1 SU, 9-3 ATS)

The sharps are getting involved in the ‘“Freaky Friday” Pac-12 Championship Game in Santa Clara, California, where rain is in the forecast. This will be a tough game involving No. 5 Utah, a team that has won eight in a row by an average of 29 points per game, against No. 13 Oregon, who has lost three of its last five games ATS. The sharps are betting that a strong Utah squad will make its claim for inclusion into the College Football Playoff.

Lay the number and back Utah in an expected low-scoring game, due to the expected inclement weather, that has seen the total drop from 51 all the way down to its current 46.

Utah is 8-0 ATS in its last 8 games overall

Utah is 8-0 ATS in its last 8 games as a favorite.

Oregon is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games as an underdog

The over is 6-1 in the last 7 meetings between these Pac-12 foes

THE PLAY: Utah -6.5

NCAA SATURDAY 12/7/2019

117 Georgia +7 vs 118 LSU (55.5)

Georgia (11-1 SU, 7-5 ATS); LSU (12-0 SU, 7-5 ATS)

This is easily the best game of Championship weekend featuring the No. 2 LSU Tigers, featuring likely Heisman Trophy winner QB Joe Burrow, against the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs, who will need to win this game in order to qualify for one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff. The sharps are betting that Burrow, who made SEC history by becoming the first player to pass for 4,000 yards (4,366) and 40-plus touchdowns (44) in the same season, will once again be the difference in the outcome. The boys out in Vegas are wagering that Georgia, who along with Clemson are the only two teams to not allow an opponent to score more than 20 points all year, will see that streak come to an end on Saturday afternoon. Lay the touchdown with the best quarterback in the nation, who also has one of the most underrated tailbacks in the country at his disposal in Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who leads the SEC in rushing touchdowns (16).

LSU is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 neutral site games

LSU is 6-2 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

Georgia is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games as an underdog

Georgia is 0-3-1 ATS in its last 4 meetings between these SEC foes

The underdog is 3-1-1 ATS in its last 5 meetings between these SEC rivals

The over is 7-1 in the last 8 meetings

THE PLAY: 118 LSU -7

107 UL Lafayette +6 vs 108 Appalachian State (57)

UL Lafayette (10-2 SU, 9-3 ATS); Appalachian State (11-1 SU, 8-4 ATS)

The No. 21 Appalachian State Mountaineers enter the Sun Belt title game off the best regular season in school history. The two teams met back in October with Appalachian State coming away with a 17-7 win as a 2.5-point home favorite. The sharps are betting that the Mountaineers will come away with a victory of more than six points in the second meeting of the season with all the championship hardware on the line.

App St is 4-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

App St is 21-8 ATS in its last 29 games overall

ULL is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games as an underdog

The underdog is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 meetings between these Sun Belt foes

The road team is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 meetings

The under is 6-1 in the last 7 meetings between these Sun Belt rivals

THE PLAY: 421 Appalachian State -6

Season Record: 11-17