We have a big 10-game NBA slate to wager on this evening. There are a lot of teams on the second night of a back-to-back, so it could get tricky. The slate also has four short road favorites, those are spots I generally bet the underdog, but tonight I think the favorites are the better play so no action for me. I have a couple of best bets below, I won't be betting any of the marquee matchups on the slate, but I do like Boston to lay the 3.5 at home, as Denver is not that good this season. I also like the Clippers to end the Bucks' winning streak tonight in Milwaukee.

Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls: Warriors +4.5

The Warriors have lost eight of their past 10 games, but things did get a little better this week when D'Angelo Russell returned from injury. Steve Kerr's group only has four wins on the season but it is 11-12 against the spread. The Bulls only have four more wins than Golden State, but they are also a team with young players trying to find their way. The Warriors are on a four-game losing streak and the Bulls have won two in a row. I'm never going to be comfortable laying points with the Bulls. I will take the Warriors to cover the spread in a competitive game.

Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs: Kings +4.5

The Spurs have played better as of late—they are 3-3 straight up in their last six. They got an impressive victory over the Rockets earlier this week, Sacramento, on the other hand, is coming off a road loss to the Trail Blazers, which the Kings also lost against the spread. I think it's important to mention that because it gives value to the Kings tonight. The Spurs are better at home, six of their eight wins have been in their building. The Kings are 3-8 straight up on the road this season, but they are 7-4 against the spread on the road. I'm sure most of those wins ATS came on nights they were short road underdogs just like tonight.

Season Record: 32-34