With the college football regular season wrapped up, it's officially time to go bowling.

The College Football Playoff semifinals consist of Ohio State facing Clemson in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, while LSU and Oklahoma will battle in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. The semifinal games will be played on Saturday, Dec. 28 before the national championship on Jan. 13, 2020. The road to New Orleans starts on Friday, Dec. 20, when the bowl games kick off.

Below is the full list of spreads for every bowl game, via Circa Sports.

College Football Playoff Schedule:

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (4 or 8 p.m., ESPN): Ohio State vs. Clemson (-1.5)

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (4 or 8 p.m., ESPN): LSU (-11.5) vs. Oklahoma

College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 20

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN): Charlotte (-4) vs. Buffalo

Frisco Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN2): Utah State (-8.5) vs. Kent State

Saturday, Dec. 21

New Mexico Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN): San Diego State (-3) vs. Central Michigan

Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m. CBSSN): Liberty vs. Georgia Southern (-6)

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC): SMU (-4.5) vs. FAU

Camellia Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN): Arkansas State (-1.5) vs. FIU

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl (7:30 p.m., ABC): Washington (-3.5) vs. Boise State

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Appalachian State (-16) vs. UAB

Monday, Dec. 23

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN): Marshall vs. UCF (-16.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

SoFi Hawai'i Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Hawaii vs. BYU (PK)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Walk-On's Independence Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Miami (-8) vs. Louisiana Tech

Quick Lane Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Pittsburgh (-12) vs. Eastern Michigan

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman (Noon, ESPN): North Carolina (-6.5) vs. Temple

New Era Pinstripe Bowl (3:20 p.m., ESPN): Michigan State (-3) vs. Wake Forest

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl (6:45 p.m., ESPN): Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-4.5)

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (8 p.m., FS1): USC vs. Iowa (-1)

Cheez-It Bowl (10:15 p.m., ESPN): Air Force (-2) vs. Washington State

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl (Noon, ABC): Notre Dame (-3.5) vs. Iowa State

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Noon, ESPN): Penn State (-8.5) vs. Memphis

Monday, Dec. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): Western Kentucky (-1) vs. Western Michigan

Franklin America Mortgage Music City Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Louisville vs. Mississippi State (-3.5)

Redbox Bowl (4 p.m., FOX): Illinois vs. Cal (-6.5)

Capital One Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Florida (-14) vs. Virginia

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Virginia Tech (-3) vs. Kentucky

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS): Florida State vs. Arizona State (-4)

AutoZone Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN): Navy (-1.5) vs. Kansas State

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl (4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Wyoming (-7) vs. Georgia State

Valero Alamo Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): Texas vs. Utah (-8)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Vrbo Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): Alabama (-7) vs. Michigan

Outback Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): Minnesota vs. Auburn (-7.5)

Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN): Oregon vs. Wisconsin (-3)

Allstate Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): Georgia (-8) vs. Baylor

Thursday, Jan. 2

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl (3 p.m., ESPN): Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-5.5)

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Indiana vs. Tennessee (PK)

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): Nevada vs. Ohio (-7)

Thursday, Jan. 4

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (11:30 a.m., ESPN): Tulane (-7.5) vs. Southern Miss

Friday, Jan. 5