Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There are only four games for us to wager on in the NBA tonight, but while we are hot we might as well keep it rolling. The Nuggets and 76ers meet in Philadelphia this evening. The Nuggets are not the same team that was a quarter away from the Western Conference finals last season, and they are in a tough spot tonight playing their third straight road game against a Philadelphia team that is undefeated at home. The Heat and Hawks meet for the third time this season, with Miami having won both prior games. Washington is in Charlotte and Carmelo Anthony and the Trail Blazers welcome the Knicks to Portland in a revenge game for Melo.

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets: Hornets +2.5

I love nothing more than betting against short road favorites, and that's the situation that the Wizards are in versus the Hornets tonight. Neither team is anything special. Both have three wins in their last 10 games. The Wizards do have a seven-point victory over the Hornets this season but that game was played in D.C. Washington is bad on defense, especially when they play on the road, where their opponents average 121 points per game. The Wizards are 7-4-1 against the spread on the road this season but most of those ATS wins came as an underdog which is not the case tonight. I will gladly take the points with the Hornets.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Over 208.5

The Nuggets and the 76ers are both teams that play to the under, but I'm betting that tonight's contest goes over the number. This game total opened up at 206 and sharp money has bet it up 2.5 points up to 208.5. This nationally televised game has attracted by far the most bets on the NBA slate today. Denver comes into this game sporting a two-game losing streak while Philadelphia is the winner of their last two games. The Nuggets are 4-point underdogs in the game and I do think it will be competitive. I see a high scoring fourth quarter and possibly overtime to push this game over the total.

Season Record: 37-35