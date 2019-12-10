Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a busy Tuesday with a dozen games around the NHL tonight. The Stars take on the Devils less than 12 hours after firing their head coach, the Maple Leafs kick off their trip through Western Canada when they take on the Canucks in Vancouver and it’s NYC vs. L.A. as the Rangers play the Kings at the Staples Center to end the night.

There’s plenty to wager on, but let’s take a closer look at two games in particular. Here are my two best bets for Tuesday:

Detroit Red Wings vs. Winnipeg Jets: Jets -1.5 (+100)

The Red Wings will win again at some point, just not tonight. Detroit has lost 11 games in a row and if they leave Winnipeg with loss No. 12 they’ll have gone at minimum one full month between victories. They’re not losing close, either. The Red Wings have lost seven consecutive games by multiple goals, which makes Winnipeg’s puck line an intriguing play.

The Jets have been hot at home recently, winning three in a row and going 7-2-1 in their last 10 at Bell MTS Place. Detroit has won only one road game in the last two months.

The battle of the goaltenders leaves a lot to be desired, but it’s still advantage Winnipeg. Jonathan Bernier is expected to start between the pipes for Detroit. He hasn’t given up fewer than three goals in a game since November 10 and is allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .885 save percentage during that eight-game stretch. The Jets are turning to back-up Laurent Brossoit for this game. He’s struggled overall this season but showed signs of turning things around in November with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in four starts.

The Jets still aren’t scoring up to their talent level, but they have enough firepower to get the victory tonight and send the Red Wings back to Detroit with an eighth consecutive multi-goal loss.

New Jersey Devils vs. Dallas Stars: Stars -1.5 (+135)

The Stars fired head coach Jim Montgomery mid-morning due to “unprofessional conduct” so we’ll see how the players respond tonight. However, a coaching change (particularly those caused by issues beyond just poor on-ice performance) has proven to be a kickstarter to a winning streak this season.

The Leafs won three in a row and four of five after firing Mike Babcock and replacing him with Sheldon Keefe. The Flames are currently on a five-game winning streak since Bill Peters resigned and Geoff Ward took over. Can the Stars go on a streak of their own? Or should I say, build upon their current one?

Dallas is playing its third game of a four-game homestand with two wins already under its belt. The Stars are 9-1 in their last 10 home games, winning seven by at least two goals. The Devils have lost five games in a row and six of their last seven.

It’s going to be extremely tough for a Devils team ranked in the bottom five in the league in goals for, shooting percentage and power play percentage to score on one of the three-best defensive teams in the NHL allowing just 2.39 goals per game. If the Stars have any extra motivation due to the coaching change, this game could get ugly for New Jersey.

Season Record: 11-10-1 (+0.4 units)