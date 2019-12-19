The NFL season is winding down, and we have several Week 16 games with big playoff implications. Below are our experts picking the games against the spread this season, along with each of their picks against the spread and best bets for this weekend's slate.

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Max Meyer, Producer, SI Gambling

Jimmy Traina, SI Media Columnist

Season Standings

Meyer: 109-93-7

Gramling: 105-97-7

Traina: 102-100-7

BEST BETS

Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts: UNDER 46 Points

The Colts are a legitimate 10-win team if healthy, but they're not going to blow anyone out with the state of their receiving corps at the moment. And while the defense—painfully reliant on shaky zone looks on the back end—has been torched in back-to-back games, that was on the road against Jameis and Brees. Will Grier isn't going to go on the road and pick them apart in his first career start, and the Panthers probably won't even let him try after watching Kyle Allen's month of 1,000 interceptions. This looks like one that's going to be played in the teens for the most part. —Gary Gramling

Baltimore Ravens (-10) at Cleveland Browns

A double-digit road favorite? Yes. Why? 1) The Browns are done. Their head coach actually said he doesn't care about his future and their players are asking players from other teams to come rescue them. 2) The Ravens need a win to maintain home-field advantage in the AFC. There will be no letdown from them here. 3) The Browns handed Baltimore one of its two losses this season. The Ravens will be looking for revenge and they will get it. 4) Lamar Jackson. —Jimmy Traina

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets (+3)

You're going to get value fading teams in "must-win" spots for their playoff hopes against teams that have "nothing" to play for. Why would anyone back a short home underdog going up against a team that just needs to win to stay in good playoff shape?

However, this is the NFL, and crazy scenarios happen every single season.

The Jets are getting a couple extra days of prep after they were humiliated this past Thursday night in Baltimore. Safety Jamal Adams and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams both missed last game, but have been limited in practice this week. If New York can get those two key players back, that would be a big boost against a lackluster Pittsburgh offense.

Le'Veon Bell has been a disaster this season, though his offensive line has done him no favors. But if there was ever a game for him to get up for, it's against his old team that refused to pay him.

I just don't think that this Steelers offense should be laying a field goal here, and I'll take the home dog to fade this "must bet on a must win" mentality. —Max Meyer

Season record: 28-15-2